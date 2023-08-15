OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women's

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Considering the current form and the team on paper, OVI-W should win this match against LNS-W.

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirits Women

Date

15th August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

OVI-W are placed fourth in the points table with two wins in four games.

OVI-W have won their last two games at the Oval.

On the other hand, LNS-W have yet to open their account as they have lost the two games they have played so far.

Marizanne Kapp was the star with the bat for OVI-W in their last win over Birmingham at Oval. She scored an unbeaten 64 against Birmingham and is also the third joint highest wicket taker (7) in the tournament.

Ryana MacDonald Gay and Paige Scholfield are the other two stars with the ball for OVI-W.

Sarah Glenn has been the lone warrior for the winless LNS-W this season. She has 5 wickets in 2 matches and the conditions at the Oval might be the one that favors her.

Maddy Villiers has good records against LNS-W as she is the highest wicket taker in the fixtures involving these two sides till date.

LNS-W got bowled out for 80 when these two sides met last time.

Gray scalped a couple and Villiers took a magnificent 4-fer.

Capsey has 3 wickets against LNS-W in the last two outings, including 2 wickets at that one game at the Oval.

Considering the conditions at the Oval, pick one team mostly with spinners.

Pick one team with middle order batters.

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Kennington Oval in London is generally a good one to score with little assistance for the spinners during the middle oversa. Both batters and bowlers get equal assistance from the pitch. Seamers can extract initial movements with batters scoring once they are settled. The first innings score is expected to be around 135. Team winning the toss should bowl first.



Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match time in London.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Women: Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Page Scolfield

London Spirit Women: Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Heather Knight (c), Amelia Kerr, Grace Scrivens, Richa Ghosh (wk), Niamh Holland, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Tara Norris

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp will undoubtedly be the best captaincy choice ahead of this game. The South African has been at her all-round best in this tournament, having scored runs with the bat and taking wickets as well. She is coming on the back of a match-winning half century in the last match against Birmingham and her good run of form is expected to continue in this match.

Sarah Glenn: Sarah Glenn has been the biggest positive for the London franchise. She has taken 5 wickets in 2 matches already. In addition, the conditions at the Oval have been favorable for spin bowlers. Considering Glenn's form and the conditions at the Oval, it is advisable to keep Glenn as one of the captaincy options for this match.

Alice Capsey: Capsey's all-round abilities makes her different from the crowd. She will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this game. Capsey has made runs at the Oval this season and if situation demands, her spin bowling can make a real difference on the kind of surface Oval has been offering this season.

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Suzie Bates: The Kiwi veteran is yet to announce her arrival in the Hundred this season. She will be a brilliant differential pick considering her abilities at the top of the order.

Sophia Smale: Sophia Smale will be another brilliant differential pick for this game. She is a genuine wicket taker but is yet to make a big difference with the ball this season. She has been selected only by 3% of the teams as of writing this which makes her a tempting difference maker in this match.

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Cordelia Griffith: Griffith bats way down the order and doesn't have much role to contribute with the ball. In addition, she will be a risky pick considering her two outings at the Oval this season and hence, not picking her in any of your XI will be a safe option.

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If OVI-W bat first

Complete team with three of van Niekerk, Ghosh, Gibson, Smale

If LNS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Bates, Dean, Scrivens, Villiers

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If OVI-W bat first

Complete team with three of Capsey, Villiers, Dean, Ghosh, Gray

If LNS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Winfield-Hill, Bates, Smale, Scrivens

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the current form and the team on paper, OVI-W should win this match against LNS-W.