OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women's Competition

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Considering the current form and the team on paper for the conditions as the Oval, MNR-W should win this game against OVI-W.

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women

Date

9th August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Last time this venue hosted a game, we got to see felll of 17 wickets in total with only 80 odd runs on the board per innings.

OVI-W are coming on the back of a defeat against Welsh Fire.

OVI-W had a horrible day with the bat in their last game where they got all-out for just 80.

MNR-W, on the other hand lost their first two games to relentless rain and won their third game.

MNR-W bowlers are in great form as they bowled the opposition out for just 87 in their last outing.

Their spin bowling is exceptional with the likes of Ecclestone, Wellington and Fi Morris.

Pick at least one team picking only the spinners of MNR-W.

Last time these two sides played at the Oval, van Niekerk scored a half century.

Marizanne Kapp took 4 wickets in the last match at the Oval a couple of days back. She is also the highest wicket taker in the fixtures between these two sides in the history of this tournament.

Suzie Bates scored an unbeaten 79 when these two team met for the last time last year.

Pick at least one team with only pacers.

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Kennington Oval in London was a nightmare for the batters in the last game played here. Pacers ran riot as batters had no answers to their questions. However, it is expected to see a better wicket at this venue for this game. The team winning the toss should bowl first.



Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Women: Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Kira Chathli, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Claudie Cooper

Manchester Originals Women: Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Laura aardt, Ami Campbell, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Amanda Jade Wellington, Katie George, Mahika Gaur, Fi Morris

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone undoubtedly the best spinner in this competition. The English international is in great form and is expected to continue her good run. She will be a brilliant captaincy pick. In addition, she is coming on the back of match winning 4 wicket haul against Birmingham Phoenix.

Lauren Winfield-Hill: The OVI-W opener has been in great form and is currently the biggest difference maker in the Oval's batting unit. She was the top scorer for OVI-W in the last game. It is advisable to keep Winfield-Hill as one of your captaincy choices for this game.

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this match. Kapp's all-round abilities are unmatched and it is something which makes her different from the crowd. In addition, she is

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sophia Smale: Sophia Smale is not one of the biggest name but she is a crucial part of OVI-W spin attack. She has not been picked my most of the teams which makes her one of the best differential picks available.

Mady Villiers: Mady Villiers all-round abilities always makes her a tempting option to have in hour XI. In addition, her spin bowling can make a huge difference on the kind of pitch that is on offer at the venue for this game.

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kathryn Bryce: Bryce doesn't have much role to play with the ball and bats way down the order as well. It is advisable to not pick Bryce in any of your XI ahead of this game.

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If OVI-W bat first

Complete team with three of Smale, Dottin, Villiers, Bates

If MNR-W bat first

Complete team with three of Lamb, Van Niekerk, Campbell, Gray

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If OVI-W bat first

Complete team with three of Scholfield, Wellington, Smale, van Niekerk

If MNR-W bat first

Complete team with three of Capsey, Lamb, Campbell, Gray

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the current form and the team on paper for the conditions as the Oval, MNR-W should win this game against OVI-W.