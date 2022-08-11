Get OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team, Prediction and Tips for the Hundred Women's match between Oval Invincibles and Northern SuperChargers.

OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match Preview

After a long wait, The Hundred Women 2022 is getting underway this Thursday (11th August). The defending champions Oval Invincibles are taking on the Northern Superchargers in the first match of the second edition of The Hundred Womens.

The Hundred is better and bigger this year with more and more overseas stars taking part this year. Alyssa Healy joins the Northern Superchargers and will be seen playing along with Laura Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues. The Superchargers got the better of the Invincibles last year. They will be hoping to keep on with their record against the Invincibles and start the season with a win here.

On the other side, Oval Invincibles will be without star all rounder Marizanne Kapp. But they will still be with Kiwi superstar Suzie Bates, England’s new star Alice Capsey, inform Aylish Cranstone and skipper Dane Van Niekerk. The London based franchise will be starting their campaign with this home game against the Northern Superchargers. They lost the last time they met the Superchargers and will be looking to make things equal this time with a win, kicking off their title defense on a high.

OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, Match 1, The Hundred Women 2022

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date and Time: 11th August 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is a balanced one. It does not change throughout the game. Spinners take control of the game in the middle overs. This will be the first match of the tournament, so we can expect a high scoring opening. Generally the average first innings score at this venue is around 120 but it can go upto 135 in this match.

OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction

Although Northern Superchargers got the better of the defending champions last time these two met each other, Oval Invincibles are looking a more balanced team and will start this match as the favorites.

Probable OVI-W vs NOS-W Playing XI

Oval Invincibles Women : Lauren Winfield -Hill, Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk, Aylish Cranstone, Kira Chathli, Emily Windsor, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail

Northern Superchargers Women : Alyssa Healy (wk), Bethany Harmer, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson Richards, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Katie Levick.

Top Captaincy Choices for OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match

Jemimah Rodrigues: The Indian superstar had a brilliant season in The Hundred last year, scoring 249 runs at a strike rate of 151. She was easily the best batter of the tournament last year. She is coming into this tournament on the back of a brilliant Commonwealth Games where she played a huge role in India’s silver medal winning campaign.

Suzie Bates: The white fern player is looking in terrific form lately as she scored an unbeaten 91 in the commonwealth games. She finished the tournament as the 4th highest run getter. She will be opening the innings for the invincibles, making her one of the top captaincy choices for this game.

Alice Capsey: Capsey was easily the best batter for England in the commonwealth games. She took a handful of wickets last season and played a huge role in Oval Invincibles' title winning campaign. Her all-round abilities makes her one of the top captaincy choices for this match.

Budget Picks for OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match

Katie Levick (8.5 Credits): Katie Levick finished the recently concluded T20 domestic tournament as the highest wicket taker. She is a must in your XI as she will only cost you 8.5 CR.

Aylish Cranstone (8.5 Credits): Aylish Cranstone was the second highest run scorer in the domestic T20 tournament this summer. Cranstone scored 235 runs at an average of 59 in 7 games. She will cost only 8.5 CR which makes her one of the best budget picks for this match.

Differential Pick for OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match

Lauren Winfield: Lauren Winfield had a poor Hundred last year but is one of the most dangerous openers going around in the shorter format. Even when she played in the domestic T20 cup she scored an innings of 96. So, she is one of the best differential picks for this match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match

If OVI-W Bats First: C - Suzie Bates, VC - Katie Levick

If NOS-W Bats First: C - Laura Wolvaardt, VC - Alice Davidson Richards

Mega League Team for OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match

If OVI-W Bats First: C - Alice Capsey, VC - Lauren Winfield

If NOS-W Bats First: C - Jemimah Rodrigues, VC - Dane Van Niekerk

Which Contests to Join for OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.