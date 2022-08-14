OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Dream11 Team, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Women, Match 6, The Hundred Women's 2022

Get OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the Hundred Women's match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave.

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match Preview

Oval Invincibles women’s team had a great start to their campaign in The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022. They defeated the Northern Supercharger women by 9 wickets in a one sided contest. Oval has a great top order with the likes of Suzie Bates, Lauren Winfield, Alice Capsey and Dane van Niekerk. The bowling unit is also a good one with Shabnim Ismail, Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonal, Van Niekerk etc. They are looking good as a team and will look to continue the good performance from the first game.

Southern Brave women also won their first game quite comfortably by 6 wickets against the London Spirit women. Southern Brave has excellent depth in their squad as a capable batter like Amanda Wellington is batting at number 8 for them. The opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt is one of the best in the competition. Amanda Wellington, Molly Strano, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams form a strong bowling unit. Southern Brave will look to win this game and register their second win in this season.

OVI-W vs SOB-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women, Match 6, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date and Time: 14th August 2022, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST

OVI-W vs SOB-W Venue and Pitch Report

It’s a good wicket to bat on at the Kennington Oval. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 161. Scores in the range of 150-170 are very common here. The first innings total in the two games played in The Hundred 2022 are 171 and 157 runs respectively. Chasing sides have won 36 out of 62 T20 games played here.

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it’s going to be a thrilling contest between the two sides. However, the Southern Brave women are looking more balanced as a team and are expected to win this game.

Probable OVI-W vs SOB-W Playing XI

Oval Invincibles Women: Lauren Windield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mady Villiers, Kira Chathli, Kirstie White, Eva Gray, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale

Southern Brave Women: Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Molly Strano, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell

Top Captaincy Choices for OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana will be a top captaincy choice for this match. Mandhana is one of the best batters in world cricket. She has a very pleasing batting style. Smriti was in exceptional form in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games as she scored 159 runs in 5 games including two fifties. She scored 19 runs in the first game.

Dannielle Wyatt: Danielle Wyatt is another great captaincy option. She is one of the most destructive opening batters in women’s cricket and can take the game away from the opposition if she stays on the crease for a while. Wyatt scored 65 runs in the last game which included 12 fours and 2 sixes! She will look to score big in this game as well.

Amanda Wellington: Amanda Wellington is an excellent leg-spinner. She is a genuine wicket-taker and she proved that by picking 3 wickets in the first game. She bowls economically as well and doesn’t allow the batters to score against her. Amanda is a capable batter as well and she can score runs if she gets the chance to bat. She will be an excellent captaincy pick for your fantasy teams.

Budget Picks for OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match

Georgia Adams (8.5 Credits): Georgia Adams will bat at number 5 and will bowl a few sets of her medium pace bowling. Adams is a good all-rounder and will be a valuable pick for this game. She scored 18 runs and picked up a wicket as well in her first game. She will be a top budget pick.

Ryana Macdonald Gay (8.5 Credits): Ryana Macdonald bowled exceptionally well in the first game and picked up 2 wickets. She will mainly bowl in the middle and death phase of the game. She bowled wicket to wicket line and lengths and will be a key bowler for the Invincibles in this game.

Differential Pick for OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match

Dane Van Niekerk: Niekerk is an excellent all-rounder. She is a match winner with both bat and ball. She will bat at number 4 and will bowl full quota of her leg-spin. She went wicketless and didn’t get to bat in the first game but it won’t happen every time and she will be an excellent differential pick for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match

If OVI-W Bats First: C - Smriti Mandhana, VC - Lauren Winfield

If SOB-W Bats First: C - Suzie Bates, VC - Alice Capsey

Mega League Team for OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match

If OVI-W Bats First: C - Danielle Wyatt, VC - Amanda Wellington

If SOB-W Bats First: C - Shabnim Ismail, VC - Sophia Dunkley

Which Contests to Join for OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.