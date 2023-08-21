OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women's

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Despite being in winning form, TRT-W might fall against OVI-W considering the quality possessed in both the spin attacks.

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women

Date

21st August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

TRT-W have won three of their last four games and are currently sitting at fourth position in the points table.

Bryony Smith has been the best player for TRT-W since the last week or so. She has made 64, 28 and 48 in her last three innings.

Kirstie Gordon has been the star with the ball for TRT-W as she is their highest wicket taker in the tournament so far (8 wickets)

OVI-W has lost three of their last four games. They are out of the knockouts for the first time in three seasons.

Suzie Bates made some runs in the last game as she scored her first half century of the tournament.

OVI-W spin bowlers have done well at the Oval this season with Ryana MacDonald-Gay being the best of them.

Marizanne Kapp has a 4-wicket haul at the venue this season as well.

Alice Capsey might have a good all-round game. Keep her as captain in one of your XIs.

Pick only spinners in at least one of your XIs.

Make Kapp captain in one of your XIs.

Nat Sciver scored a half century when these two sides met last time.

Bryony Smith took 3 wickets when she faced OVI-W last time.

Pick only openers from the team batting second in one of your teams.

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Oval is expected to be a low scoring one. Spinners have enjoyed bowling here with batters finding it difficult to get going. In addition, batting gets harder as the game goes on. Therefore, the team winning the toss should bat first. The first innings score is expected to be around 120.

Weather Report

The sky is expected to be partly cloudy throughout the day in London. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Women: Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk) Suzie Bates (c), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Cordelia Griffith, Nadine de Klerk, Mady Villiers, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Eva Gray

Trent Rockets Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Jo Gardner, Naomi Dattani, Alana King, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nat Sciver: Nat Sciver undoubtedly will continue to be the first name in the captaincy list for TRT-W. Her all-round abilities make her different from the crowd. She also has a half century in the only game these two sides have played in the past.

Bryony Smith: Bryony Smith has been a silent killer for the Rockets this season. The TRT-W's opener is their best batter in the tournament so far with over 200 runs including two half centuries. She will definitely start this game as one of the top captaincy options.

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp has been the best player for OVI-W this season. She is currently OVI-W's highest wicket-taker and overall, third in the tournament with 10 wickets at an average of 11.10. It is advisable to keep her as one of your captaincy choices for this game.

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Eva Gray: Eva Gray took two wickets in the only match between these two sides till date. She has been underperforming this season and therefore, she will be one of the best differential picks for this season.

Sophia Smale: Considering the conditions at the Oval this season, Smale will be a great differential pick considering her current selection percentage. She has been selected by not even one fourth of the teams as of writing this which can make a huge difference to your points tally.

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur continues to be a disappointment for the Rockets as the Indian international has been out of form throughout the season. She has earned only around a hundred points in six matches. She will be a risky pick for this match and it is advisable to avoid picking her in any of your XIs.

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If OVI-W bat first

Complete team with three of Winfield-Hill, Villiers, Gay, Smale

If TRT-W bat first

Complete team with three of Gray, Lee, Smale, Wilson

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If OVI-W bat first

Complete team with three of Bates, Lee, Gray, Dattani

If TRT-W bat first

Complete team with three of Villiers, Capsey, Winfield-Hill, Brunt

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction:

Despite being in winning form, TRT-W might fall against OVI-W considering the quality possessed in both the spin attacks.