OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women's Competition

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women

Date

6th August 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Chasing has been good at the Kennington Oval this season.

WFH-W had a terrific day with the bat in their last win against Southern Brave.

Hayley Matthews scored runs and took wickets as well.

Last time these two sides met, Matthews took a match winning 3-wicket haul.

Alice Capsey scored 70 in the only domestic T20 that took place at the Oval this season.

Shabnam Ismail will be a player to watch out for as she will be playing her former side for the first time in this game.

Pick three of the four openers in at least one of your XIs.

Pick one team at least with mostly spinners.

Both the teams have played only one game against each other till date and WEF-W got the upper hand.

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval in London is generally a good surface to bat on. Spinners do get some assistance in the middle but the batters can dominate their way to a big score on this deck. As this will be the first game of the season at the venue, the team winning the toss to bowl first. The first innings score is expected to be around 150.

Weather Report

There is a slight chance of rain during the later phase of the day. However, it is unlikely to see this game getting halted due to any shower.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Women: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk, Paige Scholfield, Marizanne Kapp, Cordelia Griffith, Mady Villiers, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Eva Gray

Welsh Fire Women: Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Kristen Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Hartley, Freya Davies, Shabnim Ismail, Claire Nicholas

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews has got off to a great start to the tournament, as usual. The West Indies all-rounder scored a match-winning half century in the WEF-W win over Southern Brave. In addition, she took a wicket with the ball as well. She will definitely start this game against OVI-W as one the top captaincy choices.

Alice Capsey: Alice Capsey has been in great form recently. She can contribute with both bat and ball which kind of increases your chances earning more points. It is advisable to keep her as one of the captains to have in your XIs ahead of this match.

Marizanne Kapp: The Marizanne Kapp is undoubtedly one of the most valuable players to have in your team. The South African all-rounder's all-round abilities are unmatched. She is definitely one of the top captaincy choices in any games in this tournament.

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sophia Smalle: Smalle will be one of the best differential picks ahead of this game. The left arm spinner is a genuine wicket taker and especially considering the conditions of the surface at the Oval. She has been selected by only 13% of the teams as of writing this.

Lauren Winfield-Hill: Majority of the teams have not featured Winfield-Hill in their XI as of writing this. It is advisable to keep her in your team as she can make a lot of difference with the bat in the top order.

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Freya Davies: The right-arm seamer had a below average day in the last game against Southern Brave. Considering her poor form, it is advisable to not pick her in any of your XI ahead of this game.

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If OVI-W bat first

Complete team with three of Gray, Smale, Bryce, Elwiss

If WEF-W bat first

Complete team with three of Beaumont, Smale, Nicholas, Van Niekerk

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If OVI-W bat first

Complete team with three of Bryce, Bates, Villiers, Griffiths

If WEF-W bat first

Complete team with three of Windsor, Elwis, Gray, Nicholas

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the team on paper and WEF-W's bowling form, Oval Invincible Women should win this match against Welsh Fire Women.