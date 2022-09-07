PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Match 4, Asia Cup 2022

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Match Preview

Pakistan won their first Super 4 game against India by 5 wickets. It was an excellent show from the batters who held their nerves and took their side over the line. Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 runs while Mohammad Nawaz scored 42 and Asif Ali finished the game with a few boundaries. Pakistan has been in good form but the poor form of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman will be a big concern. The middle order is yet to be under pressure. The spinners have been in excellent form with Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan picking wickets and not allowing the opposition to score freely in the middle overs. The pace unit has also done well. Pakistan will look to win this game and confirm their spot in the final of Asia Cup 2022.

Afghanistan started off the tournament in style as they won both league matches. They lost their first Super 4 game against Sri Lanka after scoring 175 runs at Sharjah. Their bowlers and fielders let the game slip away from them. Afghanistan will look to bounce back strongly and win this match to keep their hopes of qualifying for the finals alive. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been their best batter while Ibrahim Zadran has been in top form as well. Najibullah Zadran is also there in the middle order. The other batters need to step up with the bat. The spinners have done a great job for them and spin bowling is Afghanistan’s main strength. The pacers need to be consistent and assist them well. Afghanistan has many quality players in their squad and will look to give their all in this game.

PAK vs AFG Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four, Match 4, Asia Cup 2022

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date and Time: 7th September 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

PAK vs AFG Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah will be on the slower side. There will be low bounce the ball will grip and turn on this wicket. Although 175 was scored and then chased down quite easily in the last game played here it’s expected to be on the slower side in this game. Spinners will be the key on this deck and both teams have quality spinners in their line-up. There won’t be much help for the pacers even with the new ball. The average first-innings score here is 152 runs in 28 T20Is. Chasing sides have won 11 games out of 28 and teams batting first have won 16 of them. Teams may prefer batting first after winning the toss.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have been in fine form and it will be a thriller of a contest between them. Pakistan will start as the favourite but it won’t be an easy task at all.

Predicted PAK vs AFG Playing X

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Top Captaincy Choices for PAK vs AFG Dream11 Match

Mohammad Nawaz: Mohammad Nawaz is in the form of his life in this tournament. He has been picking wickets for fun and he also played a match- winning knock with the bat in the last game against India. Nawaz is the join-highest wicket-taker of Asia Cup 2022 with 7 wickets in 3 games. He picked one wicket and scored 42 runs in the last game. Nawaz will be the best captaincy choice for this match.

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is the most popular captaincy pick for this match. Rizwan has scored runs in all the games he has played in the tournament. He is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 192 runs in 3 games at an average of 96 including two 50+ scores. He scored 71 runs in the last game. Rizwan likes to hold one end and play till the end. He will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will be an excellent captaincy option, especially when Afghanistan is bowling second. Rashid has played only one T20I against Pakistan and he picked up 2 wickets in that game including the wicket of Babar Azam. He is currently the best bowler in the T20 format and will have to take responsibility in this game. Rashid can pick wickets in clusters when he gets going. He is handy with the bat as well.

Budget Pick for PAK vs AFG Dream11 Match

Ibrahim Zadran: Ibrahim Zadran will bat at number 3 for Afghanistan. He has looked really solid as a batter and has done well in Asia Cup 2022. Zadran scored 42 runs against Bangladesh and 40 runs against Sri Lanka in the last match. He has good technique and he holds one end allowing the other batters to play around him. Zadran will be a crucial batter for his team. He will be a top-budget pick for this match.

Differential Picks for PAK vs AFG Dream11 Match

Hazratullah Zazai: Hazratullah Zazai played well in the first game but has failed to do well in the last two games for Afghanistan. He is a very attacking batter who attacks from the first ball. He can score runs very quickly if he stays on the crease for a while. Zazai will be a key batter for Afghanistan as Pakistan doesn’t have a proper off-spinner to tackle him and he can take the game away from Pakistan if he can stay at the crease at least for the first 6 overs. Zazai will be a top differential pick.

Naveen ul Haq: Naveen ul Haq will be an excellent differential pick for this game. Naveen is main pacer for Afghanistan. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He is known for using his slower deliveries and cutters to deceive the batters and the Sharjah track will suit him quite well. He picked 2 wickets in the last game against Sri Lanka. Naveen will look to do well in this all-important game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PAK vs AFG Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Mohammad Nawaz, VC - Mohamamd Rizwan

If AFG Bats First: C - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, VC - Babar Azam

Mega League Team for PAK vs AFG Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Fakhar Zaman, VC - Ibrahim Zadran

If AFG Bats First: C - Rashid Khan, VC - Shadab Khan

Which Contests to Join for PAK vs AFG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.