PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Asia Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan are a strong side and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Asia Cup 2023

Match

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Date

6 September 2023

Time

3:00 PM IST

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Fakhar Zaman has 14 runs at an average of 7.00 and a strike rate of 40 in two ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Fakhar Zaman’s last five scores: 14, 27, 30, 2 & 33.

Imam-ul-Haq has 183 runs in two ODI innings against Bangladesh, including a fifty and a century.

Imam-ul-Haq’s last five scores: 5, 13, 91, 61 & 90.

Babar Azam has 97 runs in two ODI innings against Bangladesh, including a fifty.

Babar Azam’s last five scores: 151, 60, 53, 0 & 1.

Mohammad Rizwan has 84 runs at a strike rate of 97.67 in three ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Mohammad Rizwan’s last five scores: 44, 67, 2, 21 & 9.

Agha Salman’s last five scores: 5, 38*, 14, 7 & 57.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s previous five scores: 109*, 17, 30, 94*, 28.

Shadab Khan has 3 wickets in two ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 4, 3, 48, 39 & 14.

Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 0/57, 4/27, 3/42, 0/53 & 1/0.

Mohammad Nawaz’s last five figures: 0/55, 1/13, 2/45, 0/26 & 0/40.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has 8 wickets at an average of 10.25 in two ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s last five figures: 4/35, 2/27, 2/31, 2/58 & 2/9.

Naseem Shah’s previous five figures: 3/36, 1/17, 1/45, 1/12 & 2/42.

Haris Rauf’s last five figures: 3/58, 2/16, 0/48, 5/18 & 1/45.

Mohammad Naim’s last five scores: 28, 16, 38, 18 & 47*.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has 19 runs in two ODI innings against Pakistan. He has also taken 3 wickets at an average of 19.33 in two ODI innings against Pakistan.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s last five figures: 1/41, 0/26, 1/35, 2/60 & 1/38.

Towhid Hridoy’s last five scores: 0, 20, 22*, 16 & 51.

Litton Das has 38 runs in two ODI innings against Pakistan.

Litton Das’ last five scores: 53*, 13, 26, 35 & 21.

Mushfiqur Rahim has 442 runs at an average of 36.83 and a strike rate of 91.89 in 14 ODI innings against Pakistan. He has also made three fifties and a century.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s previous five scores: 25, 13, 69, 1 & 45.

Shakib Al Hasan has 553 runs at an average of 42.53 and a strike rate of 85.33 in 15 ODI innings against Pakistan. He has 21 wickets at an average of 33.33 in 16 ODI innings.

Shakib Al Hasan’s previous five scores: 32, 5, 39, 25 & 15.

Shakib Al Hasan’s previous five figures: 0/44, 2/29, 1/13, 2/50 & 1/9.

Shamim Hossain’s last five scores: 11, 53, 39, 5 & 7.

Afif Hossain’s previous five scores: 4*, 0, 4, 60* & 11.

Taskin Ahmed has 3 wickets at an average of 35 in three ODI innings against Pakistan.

Taskin Ahmed’s last five figures: 4/44, 1/34, 2/23, 1/26 & 3/26.

Shoriful Islam’s last five figures: 3/36, 1/23, 4/21, 2/83 & 1/21.

Hasan Mahmud’s previous five figures: 1/61, 2/70, 0/36, 2/44 & 2/48.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface in Lahore has been fine for the batters this tournament, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. There will be some help for the spinners in this game. A total of around 290 should be a good one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 37°C, with a humid afternoon, is forecasted.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Imam-ul-Haq: Imam-ul-Haq might look strange in this section, but he is a good captaincy pick for this game. He has hit a fifty and a century in two ODI innings against Bangladesh and two centuries and a fifty in three innings in Lahore. Imam can fire again today.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He has been a consistent batter and will look to add more to his tally in this game.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is another popular captaincy choice. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his record is also decent against Pakistan. Expect another good outing for him.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman has surprisingly been picked up by less than 27% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. The surface in Lahore is expected to be flat, and Zaman can make full use of it. He is known to play long innings in this format.

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy has been selected by less than 10% of people as of now. Hridoy is a quality batter who can score crucial runs for Bangladesh while batting in the top three. He can be tried in a few teams.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shamim Hossain: Shamim Hossain might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. He can be avoided for this rubber.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with Mohammad Rizwan, Towhid Hridoy and Naseem Shah.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Mushfiqur Rahim, Fakhar Zaman and Shoriful Islam.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with Iftikhar Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy and Naseem Shah.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Mushfiqur Rahim, Imam-ul-Haq and Shoriful Islam.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan are a strong side and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.