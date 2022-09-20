PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match Preview

England is on a tour of Pakistan for a 7-match T20I series. This series will be very important for both teams as they are looking to finalise their preparations for the T20 World Cup next month.

Pakistan is in good form as a team. They were the runners-up of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. They have a strong squad with good balance and depth. The bowlers were in top form in the Asia cup. Mohammad Wasim’s return will strengthen the pace unit alongside Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are in excellent form with both bat and the ball. Mohammad Rizwan scored runs in almost every game of Asia Cup 2022. Babar Azam will look to regain his form in this series. Pakistan needs to bat with more intent and they will look to do that in this series.

Also Read: Pakistan Vs England T20I Series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch PAK v ENG LIVE on TV in India and Pakistan, Squads, Venues, Date and Time

England, on the other hand, dealt a body blow just before the series as Jos Buttler is ruled out of the first few games due to injury. Moeen Ali will lead the team in his absence. England has great depth in their squad as they are looking very balanced despite the absence of Liam Livingstone and now Jos Buttler from the eleven.

Alex Hales will return to the national side and he has been very consistent in T20 leagues around the globe. Dawid Malan was in excellent form in the Hundred 2022 while Harry Brook will look to prove himself in the national colors. They have excellent all-rounders in Sam Curran, David Willey, Moeen Ali, and even Chris Woakes. Mark Wood and Reece Topley alongside Adil Rashid will be their main bowlers. England will look to try a few players and finalise their strategy for the T20 World Cup in this long series.

PAK vs ENG Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I, England tour of Pakistan 2022

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date and Time: 20th September 2022, Tuesday, 8:00 PM IST

PAK vs ENG Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for batting in Karachi. The pitch will be flat with runs flowing. Batters will love batting on this pitch. The pacers will get movement with the new ball while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 193 in T20Is and 172 in T20s. Chasing sides have won 33 out of the 50 T20 games played here. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan will be the favourites for this series at their home but England has excellent depth in their squad and they are not to be taken lightly.

Predicted PAK vs ENG Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed/Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Jos Buttler is ruled out of the first few games due to injury. Moeen Ali will lead the team and Philip Salt will replace him in the elven.

England: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood,

Top Captaincy Choices for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan will be Pakistan’s main batter in this series against England. He has been in terrific form and the onus of scoring the majority of the runs will be on his shoulders. He was the highest run-scorer of Asia Cup 2022 with 281 runs in 6 innings at an average of 56.20. He likes to hold one end and bat till the end. He can fetch plenty of points with his batting and wicket-keeping. Rizwan is the best captaincy option for this match.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali will be an ideal captaincy pick. He will bat in the middle-order and will bowl a few overs as well. Moeen has been in good form in the last few months and will be a key player for England on this tour. He is an aggressive batter and likes to play his shots. He is an excellent player of spin bowling and will look to take the Pakistani spinners. Moeen will lead the English side in Buttler’s absence and he’ll look to lead from the front. His all-round attributes make him a must-pick for this match.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam had a horrible campaign with the bat in Asia Cup 2022 but he is a quality batter and will look to bounce back strongly, especially in his own backyard. He is currently one of the best batters in the world and can score big when he gets going. He will open the innings for Pakistan and will look to give his side a good start. Babar will be a top captaincy option.

Budget Pick for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Naseem Shah: Naseem Shah was in excellent form in Asia Cup 2022. He bowled well, especially with the new ball and picked wickets upfront for his team. He will look to continue the same in this series as well. Naseem bowls at a very high pace and can trouble the batters with his pace and swing. He will be one of the key pacers for Pakistan and will be a good budget pick for your fantasy teams.

Differential Picks for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Philip Salt: Philip Salt is expected to replace Jos Buttler in the eleven for England. Salt likes to play aggressively and will look to attack from the start. He will try to exploit the field restrictions in the power play. Salt has been in excellent form in recent times. He was the second-highest run-scorer of the Hundred (Men’s) 2022 with 353 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39.22 and striking at 152.81. Salt will keep the wickets as well and he will be the perfect differential pick for this match.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is another excellent differential pick for fantasy cricket. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs and will bat in the lower middle order for England. He was in top form in the recently concluded the Hundred (men’s) tournament. Curran will fetch points from both batting and bowling and will be a must-pick for this match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Mohamamd Rizwan, VC - Alex Hales

If ENG Bats First: C - Philip Salt, VC - Haris Rauf

Mega League Team for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Moeen Ali, VC - Shadab Khan

If ENG Bats First: C - Babar Azam, VC - Mohammad Nawaz

Which Contests to Join for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.