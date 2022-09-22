PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I, England tour of Pakistan 2022

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match Preview

England won the 1st T20I quite comprehensively by 6 wickets. Their bowlers bowled well after being under the pump till the 10th over and then the batters chased down the target quite easily. Luke Wood picked up 3 wickets while Adil Rashid picked 2. Alex Hales scored 53 runs and Harry Brook (42 runs) also did well. Ben Duckett and Dawid Malan scored 21 and 20 runs respectively. England is looking in great form as a team and they will look to continue that in the second game as well. Their real test will be when they’ll bat first and they will be looking forward to that as a team.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has a lot of questions to answer. Their openers did well but the middle-order failed miserably and that’s a big concern for them. The bowlers were also ineffective, especially the pacers who did a great job in the Asia Cup. Mohammad Nawaz was also average while Usman Qadir bowled well in Shadab Khan’s absence. Babar Azam showed signs of coming back in form and that’s some good news for them. Pakistan needs to regroup as a team in the 2nd T20I. They will look to rectify their mistakes and win this game.

PAK vs ENG Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I, England tour of Pakistan 2022

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date and Time: 22nd September 2022, Thursday, 8:00 PM IST

PAK vs ENG Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch played really well in the first game. It was a belter with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. There was something for the bowlers as well. It’s expected to be the same in this game as well. The average first innings score here is 193 in T20Is and 172 in T20s. Chasing sides have won 34 out of the 51 T20 games played here. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

The English side looked more balanced when compared to Pakistan and is in good form as a team. England is expected to win this match and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

PAK vs ENG Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir/Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

England: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood,

Top Captaincy Choices for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan continued his consistent run and scored a brilliant 68 in the first game. He attacked from the start and played well against the pacers and the spinners. Rizwan is at the moment the best batter from Pakistan in the shortest format and will look to continue his excellent form in this match as well. He will give points from catches and stumpings as well which makes him the best captaincy option for this match.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales scored a fifty on his return to the English T20I side. He played well and almost took his side over the line. Hales is a very attacking opening batter and has been very consistent in various T20 leagues for more than one year now. He cashed in the opportunity really well and will be a perfect captaincy option. He scored 53 and will look to score even more in the second T20I. Hales will be a popular captaincy pick for your fantasy teams.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam looked in good touch in the first game. He played some excellent shots and scored 31 runs. He was out of touch in the Asia Cup and him showing signs of being back in form is a great sign for his team. He is one of the best batters in world cricket in all three formats and will look to lead his side from the front in this game. Babar can score big if he gets going which makes him a great captaincy choice

Budget Pick for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Shahnawaz Dahani: Shahnawaz Dahani will be the best budget pick for this match. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs for Pakistan. He bowls at a high pace and swings the new ball as well and has a good slower delivery as well. He can trouble the batter with the hard lengths and will be a key bowler for Pakistan. Dahani picked one wicket in the last game.

Differential Picks for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Philip Salt: Philip Salt likes to play aggressively and will look to attack from the start. He looked in great touch in the first T20I and can score big in this game. Salt will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. He is a very talented batter and can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of few overs if he stays on the crease. Salt will be an ideal differential pick for this game.

Ben Duckett: Ben Duckett will be an excellent differential pick in fantasy cricket. He will bat at number 4 and is a good player of spin bowling. Duckett will look to score runs in the middle-overs against the Pakistani spinners. He plays the sweep shot quite well, both the conventional and the reverse sweep. Duckett played some crisp shots in the first game. He scored 21 runs in the last match and will look to score big in this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Mohamamd Rizwan, VC - Alex Hales

If ENG Bats First: C - Moeen Ali, VC - Haris Rauf

Mega League Team for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Babar Azam, VC - Philip Salt

If ENG Bats First: C - Harry Brook, VC - Luke Wood

Which Contests to Join for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.