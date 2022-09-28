PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 5th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Pakistan vs England

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match Preview

Both teams have won 2 games each after playing 4 matches in the series. This will be the 5th match of the 7-match T20I series between England and Pakistan. Both sides will look to win this game and take a lead in the series.

Pakistan’s top order has done a great job in this series. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have scored runs in all the games but it’s their middle-order which has failed or to be precise they haven’t got enough game time as Babar and Rizwan tend to bat for the majority of the innings. Their strike rate even after getting set is questionable but they have scored runs. Other batters need to make full use of their chances and take their side to a good total.

The bowlers have been in good form, especially the pacers. Haris Rauf has been in excellent form with the ball while Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Wasim are also looking in good form. Usman Qadir has done a good job while Mohammad Nawaz finally came back to form in the last game. Pakistan needs their openers to score at a high strike rate and the middle-order to step up when needed. They are in good form as a team and will look to take a 3-2 lead in the series by winning this game.

England, on the other hand, is struggling with their top order while the middle order is in sublime form. Alex Hales did well while Philip Salt has been far from his best in this series. He will get to another go as Jos Buttler is still unfit and he needs to grab this opportunity with both hands. Harry Brook and Ben Duckett have been exceptional in the middle order. They have schooled the Pakistani bowlers in all the games and have been the pillars of the English batting in this series. Moeen Ali and Will Jacks have done well in the limited opportunities they’ve got with the bat.\

English bowlers have been in good form. They haven’t allowed Pakistan’s batting to play freely except for one game. Reece Topley and Adil Rashid have been brilliant while Mark Wood single-handedly one the only game that he played in this series. David Willey has been good but he has failed to pick early wickets which is his strength. England, overall, is looking in top form as a team and they will look to win this game.

PAK vs ENG Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I, England tour of Pakistan 2022

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date and Time: 28th September 2022, Wednesday, 8:00 PM IST

PAK vs ENG Venue and Pitch Report

The last 3 games of the series will be played in Lahore. The pitch here at the Gaddafi Stadium is also expected to be a good one for batting. The average 1st innings score here is 176 runs in T20s in 2022 and it’s in 166 runs T20Is. Overall, it’ll be a great pitch to bat on. There will be some movement for the pacers while the spinners have been quite effective at this venue. Teams will prefer chasing as 8 out of 15 T20I games have been won by the chasing sides.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and have 2 games each. England, however, is looking more balanced with good depth in their squad. They will be the favourites to win this game.

Predicted PAK vs ENG Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

England: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), David Willey/Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Olly Wood/Mark Wood/Luke Wood

Top Captaincy Choices for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has been in exceptional form with the bat. He has scored runs in almost every game since the start of the Asia Cup 2022. He is the highest run-scorer of this series with 252 runs in 4 games at an average of 84. He has scored three 50+ scores in the four games of this series. Rizwan will look to keep the scoreboard moving from one end and the others will play around him. He can score big in this game as well and will be the best captaincy option for this match.

Harry Brook: Harry Brook has been the best batter for England in this series. He has scored runs in all the games and has been a key player for his team in the middle overs. He plays pace and spin equally well and likes to play his shots. Brook has scored 188 runs in 4 games at an average of 94. He will be an ideal captaincy choice as England’s top order hasn’t been in the best of forms and he can fetch plenty of points with his batting. Brook will be a perfect captaincy choice.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is currently one of the best batters in world cricket. He had a tough time in the Asia Cup 2022 but he has bounced back strongly in this series and has scored 185 runs in 4 games at an average of 61.67 including a terrific century in the 2nd T20I. Babar is an anchor type of batter who likes to hold one end and the other batters play around him. He can score big when he gets going and will be a great captaincy pick for your fantasy teams.

Budget Pick for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Usman Qadir: Usman Qadir will be an excellent budget pick for this match. He has been the leg-spinner for Pakistan in Shadab’s absence and has done a good job up until now. Qadir has been a wicket-taker in the middle overs for Pakistan in this series and he’ll look to continue that in this game as well.

Differential Picks for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Liam Dawson: Liam Dawson showed his skills in the 4th T20I game where he almost won the game for his team. He scored 24 runs off the 18th over when England needed 33 runs off in 3 overs with only 3 wickets in hand. He also picked up a wicket with the ball. Dawson is a quality all-rounder, he will bowl an over or two with the new ball and is more than capable with the bat. He will be an ideal differential pick for this match.

Mohammad Wasim: Mohammad Wasim is another top differential pick for fantasy cricket. He is a talented bowler and has looked impressive in his short international career so far and has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and the PSL. Wasim will bowl in the middle and death overs. He bowls at a high pace and will be a key bowler for Pakistan.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Mohamamd Rizwan, VC - Babar Azam

If ENG Bats First: C - Moeen Ali, VC - Haris Rauf

Mega League Team for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Alex Hales, VC - Mohammad Nawaz

If ENG Bats First: C - Harry Brook, VC - Ben Duckett

Which Contests to Join for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.