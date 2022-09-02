PAK vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Match 6, Group A, Asia Cup 2022

PAK vs HK Dream11 Match Preview

Pakistan lost their first game in a thriller of an encounter against India by 5 wickets. They will look to bounce back strongly and win this match to confirm their place in the Super 4 round. The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, etc will look to do well as a batting unit this game. The bowlers were excellent in the first game and almost won the match for their side. Naseem Shah was exceptional on his debut while Mohmmad Nawaz and Shahnawaz Dahani were excellent as well. Pakistan will look to play as a team and win this do-or-die game.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, impressed everyone with their performance against India. Things could’ve been very different if not for Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering knock. Hong Kong bowled well till the last 4-5 overs and were brilliant as a batting unit. All the batters contributed with the bat and they will look to continue that in this game as well. Hong Kong has many quality players - Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Ayush Shukla, etc in their line-up. They will have to be at their best to win this game.

PAK vs HK Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Match 6, Group A, Asia Cup 2022

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date and Time: 2nd September 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

PAK vs HK Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah will be on the slower side. The ball will grip and turn and the bounce will be on the lower side as well. The batters need to settle in before playing any rash shots on this deck. Playing with a straight bat will be the best way to bat on this pitch. Spinners and bowlers with good cutters and slower deliveries will thrive on this wicket. The average first innings score at Sharjah is 155 runs in all T20s but it was just 136 runs in 2021. Bangladesh scored 127 here against Afghanistan. Despite the slowish nature of the track, chasing sides have won 43 out of 66 T20s and 10 out of 15 T20Is played here.

PAK vs HK Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan will be the clear favourite to win this game but Hong Kong are more than capable of causing an upset and they’ll look to give their all in this game.

Predicted PAK vs HK Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Top Captaincy Choices for PAK vs HK Dream11 Match

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is amongst the best batters in world cricket. He has been very consistent for Pakistan in all three formats. Babar got out early against India and will look to score big and win the game for his team. He likes to start off steadily and play till the end. He can score big in this game and will be the perfect captaincy pick for your fantasy teams.

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan will be another excellent captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. Rizwan likes to hold one end and attack in the last few overs of the innings. He can score big he’s set. He scored 43 runs against India and will be eyeing a big score in this game against Hong Kong. Rizwan will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Babar Hayat: Babar Haayt was very impressive against India. He played some crisp shots and scored 41 runs. He will bat at number 3 and will be a key batter for Hong Kong. He will look to do well in this do-or-die game and take his side into the Super 4 round. Hayat will be a great captaincy option in fantasy cricket.

Budget Picks for PAK vs HK Dream11 Match

Mohammad Nawaz (8.5 credits): Mohammad Nawaz will be an excellent budget pick for this match. Nawaz bowled exceptionally well against India and picked up 3 wickets. He will love bowling in Sharjah where the conditions will be suitable for him. Nawaz will be a good captain/vice-captain pick as well.

Differential Picks for PAK vs HK Dream11 Match

Shahnawaz Dahani: Shahnawaz Dahani will be an ideal differential pick for this game. Dahani will bowl will the new ball and then in the death overs. He bowled well against India; conceding only 29 runs in his 4 overs. He swings the new ball and bowls at a high pace. Dahani can pick a few wickets and will be a top fantasy pick for this match.

Mohammad Ghazanfar: Mohammad Ghazanfar is a leg-spinner from Hong Kong. He was a bit expensive in the first game against India but overall he bowled well and picked up one wicket. He will be a key bowler for his side, especially at Sharjah. He can pick a few wickets and that will be a one-sided win for your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PAK vs HK Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Babar Azam, VC - Mohammad Rizwan

If HK Bats First: C - Babar Hayat, VC - Haris Rauf

Mega League Team for PAK vs HK Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Naseem Shah, VC - Mohammad Nawaz

If HK Bats First: C - Kinchit Shah, VC - Shadab Khan

Which Contests to Join for PAK vs HK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.