PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, Asia Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Asia Cup 2023

Match

Pakistan vs India

Date

2 September 2023

Time

3:00 PM IST

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Fakhar Zaman has 207 runs at an average of 51.75 and a strike rate of 88.46 in four ODI innings against India.

Fakhar Zaman’s last five scores: 14, 27, 30, 2 & 33.

Imam-ul-Haq has 19 runs in three innings against India.

Imam-ul-Haq’s last five scores: 5, 13, 91, 61 & 90.

Babar Azam has 158 runs at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 75.96 in five innings against India.

Babar Azam’s last five scores: 151, 60, 53, 0 & 1.

Mohammad Rizwan’s last five scores: 44, 67, 2, 21 & 9.

Agha Salman’s last five scores: 5, 38*, 14, 7 & 57.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s last five scores: 109*, 17, 30, 94*, 28.

Shadab Khan has 52 runs at an average of 26 in five innings against India. He has also taken 4 wickets at a strike rate of 53.25 in five innings against India.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 4, 3, 48, 39 & 14.

Shadab Khan’s last five figures: 4/27, 3/42, 0/53, 1/0 & 2/67.

Mohammad Nawaz made 15 runs in his only innings against India. He went wicketless in his only innings against India.

Mohammad Nawaz’s last five figures: 1/13, 2/45, 0/26, 0/40 & 0/55.

Shaheen Shah Afridi went wicketless in his only innings against India.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s last five figures: 2/27, 2/31, 2/58, 2/9 & 3/46.

Naseem Shah’s last five figures: 1/17, 1/45, 1/12, 2/42 & 1/49.

Haris Rauf’s last five figures: 2/16, 0/48, 5/18, 1/45 & 2/37.

Rohit Sharma has 720 runs at an average of 51.42 and a strike rate of 88.77 against Pakistan in the ODIs.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 12*, 30, 13, 101 & 51.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 85, 34, 7, 37 & 0.

Virat Kohli has 536 runs at an average of 48.72 and a strike rate of 96.22 against Pakistan in the ODIs.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 54, 31, 4, 36 & 11.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 38, 28, 28, 3 & 82.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 77, 55, 52, 3 & 17.

Hardik Pandya has 122 runs at an average of 61 in four innings against Pakistan. He has also taken 5 wickets in four innings against Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 70*, 7, 5, 40 & 1.

Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 0/13, 0/38, 1/17, 3/44 & 0/18.

Ravindra Jadeja has 116 runs in six innings against Pakistan. He has 10 wickets at a strike rate of 49.80 against Pakistan.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 8*, 10, 16*, 18 & 16.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/29, 0/24, 3/37, 0/34 & 2/46.

Kuldeep Yadav has 5 wickets at a strike rate of 32.40 against Pakistan.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 2/25, 1/30, 4/6, 3/56 & 0/12.

Mohammed Shami has 5 wickets at a strike rate of 33.60 in three innings against Pakistan.

Mohammed Shami’s last five figures: 0/37, 0/29, 3/17, 3/18 & 1/69.

Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 2/37, 0/37, 3/29, 1/10 & 4/46.

Jasprit Bumrah has 4 wickets at a strike rate of 58.75 in five innings against Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 2/49, 6/19, 2/52, 1/37 & 2/48.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has been 276. The pacers have picked up only 51.3% of wickets, meaning the spinners will also have a major say in the game. A total of around 280 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

The weather is going to be a problem as an 80% chance of rain is forecasted during the match hours.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: 1. Fakhar Zaman, 2. Imam-ul-Haq, 3. Babar Azam (c), 4. Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5. Agha Salman, 6. Iftikhar Ahmed, 7. Shadab Khan, 8. Mohammad Nawaz, 9. Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10. Naseem Shah, 11. Haris Rauf.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma (c), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Shreyas Iyer, 5. Ishan Kishan (wk), 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Kuldeep Yadav, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Mohammed Siraj, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: According to our PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Babar Azam is among the safest captaincy choices for this match. He has been quite consistent in this format and coming in the game after a brilliant 151 against Nepal. Expect him to fire again.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli enjoys playing against Pakistan. As mentioned earlier, he has a fine record against the Men in Green in this format. Virat Kohli always steps up in the big games and can again play a prudent knock.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja might enjoy bowling in Kandy. The track is expected to be on the slower side, and Jadeja can be deadly on such surfaces. He can also contribute with the willow.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed has surprisingly been picked up by less than 30% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Iftikhar played a sensational knock in the previous game and can again add crucial runs in the middle order.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has been selected by less than 26% of people as of now. Siraj has been among the best ODI bowlers in the last year or so. His ability to snare wickets with the new ball can turn out to be game-changing.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Agha Salman: Agha Salman hasn’t done anything significant in the last few innings. Hence, he can be dropped for this rubber.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with Fakhar Zaman, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Imam-ul-Haq, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with Shreyas Iyer, Haris Rauf and Mohammed Shami.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction:

Pakistan have a strong unit, with several of them being in top form. However, India are slightly better and might win the contest.

