PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, Asia Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Asia Cup 2023

Match

Pakistan vs India

Date

10 September 2023

Time

3:00 PM IST

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Fakhar Zaman has 207 runs at an average of 51.75 and a strike rate of 88.46 in four ODI innings against India.

Fakhar Zaman’s last five scores: 20, 14, 27, 30, 2.

Imam-ul-Haq has 19 runs in three innings against India.

Imam-ul-Haq’s last five scores: 78, 5, 13, 91 & 61.

Babar Azam has 158 runs at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 75.96 in five innings against India.

Babar Azam’s last five scores: 17, 151, 60, 53 & 0.

Mohammad Rizwan’s last five scores: 63, 44, 67, 2 & 21.

Agha Salman’s last five scores: 12, 5, 38*, 14 & 7.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s last five scores: 109*, 17, 30, 94*, 28.

Shadab Khan has 52 runs at an average of 26 in five innings against India. He has also taken 4 wickets at a strike rate of 66.75 in six innings against India.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 4, 3, 48, 39 & 14.

Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 0/35, 0/57, 4/27, 3/42 & 0/53.

Mohammad Nawaz made 15 runs in his only innings against India. He went wicketless in both innings against India.

Mohammad Nawaz’s last five figures: 0/55, 1/13, 2/45, 0/26 & 0/40.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has 4 wickets in two innings against India.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s last five figures: 1/42, 4/35, 2/27, 2/31 & 2/58.

Naseem Shah’s previous five figures: 3/34, 3/36, 1/17, 1/45 & 1/12.

Haris Rauf’s last five figures: 4/19, 3/58, 2/16, 0/48 & 5/18.

Rohit Sharma has 731 runs at an average of 48.73 and a strike rate of 87.75 against Pakistan in the ODIs.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 74, 11, 12*, 30 & 13.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 67*, 10, 85, 34 & 7.

Virat Kohli has 540 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 95.74 against Pakistan in the ODIs.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 4, 54, 31, 4, 36.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 14, 38, 28, 28 & 3.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 82, 77, 55, 52 & 3.

Hardik Pandya has 209 runs at an average of 69.66 in four innings against Pakistan. He has also taken 5 wickets in four innings against Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 87, 70*, 7, 5, 40.

Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 1/34, 0/13, 0/38, 1/17 & 3/44.

Ravindra Jadeja has 130 runs in seven innings against Pakistan. He has 10 wickets at a strike rate of 49.80 against Pakistan.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 14, 8*, 10, 16*, 18.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/29, 0/24, 3/37, 0/34 & 2/46.

Kuldeep Yadav has 5 wickets at a strike rate of 32.40 against Pakistan.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 0/34, 2/25, 1/30, 4/6 & 3/56.

Mohammed Shami has 5 wickets at a strike rate of 33.60 in three innings against Pakistan.

Mohammed Shami’s last five figures: 1/29, 0/37, 0/29, 3/17 & 3/18.

Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 3/61, 2/37, 0/37, 3/29, 1/10.

Jasprit Bumrah has 4 wickets at a strike rate of 58.75 in five innings against Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 2/49, 6/19, 2/52, 1/37 & 2/48.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Colombo has been 253, with the spinners snaring 61.64% of total wickets. Expect another track with slight assistance for the slow bowlers. A total of around 260 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with heavy thundershowers, is forecasted for this game.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: 1. Fakhar Zaman, 2. Imam-ul-Haq, 3. Babar Azam (c), 4. Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5. Agha Salman, 6. Iftikhar Ahmed, 7. Shadab Khan, 8. Faheem Ashraf, 9. Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10. Naseem Shah, 11. Haris Rauf.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma (c), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Shreyas Iyer, 5. KL Rahul (wk), 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Kuldeep Yadav, 9. Shardul Thakur, 10. Mohammed Siraj, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shaheen Shah Afridi: Shaheen Shah Afridi will always be a massive threat to India. The top order of India is vulnerable to the left-arm pacers, and Shaheen caused serious damage against them in the previous game. Another good outing can not be ruled out.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has a fine record against Pakistan, and he can perform under pressure. While he failed in the last game, Virat Kohli can play a good knock against Pakistan in this game.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is among the most popular choices for captaincy in this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his overall record against Pakistan is also decent. Hence, Hardik is a safe choice.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman has surprisingly been picked up by less than 14% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. While his recent form hasn’t been good, Zaman can cause serious damage after getting set. He would need to be cautious with the new ball, though.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has been selected by less than 18% of people as of now. Kuldeep has troubled the Pakistani batters in the past, and the track will also assist the spinners. A fine outing might well be on the cards.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Agha Salman: Agha Salman hasn’t done anything significant of late. He can be avoided for this game.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among KL Rahul, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Jasprit Bumrah.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shubman Gill, Fakhar Zaman, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan have a fantastic bowling lineup, and they will again pose a serious challenge to the Indian team. However, India might be better prepared for the challenge this time around and might win the game.

