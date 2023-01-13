PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Series 2023

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the 3rd ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Preview

It has been a closely fought ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand. Both the teams have won one game each and are set to play the third ODI to seal the series.

Pakistan have been brilliant with the ball but were left disappointed with their batting effort in the second ODI. Babar Azam will be hoping his batters have a better day with the bat and compliment the bowlers well, who have been doing most of the work in this series. The men in green will be looking to bounce back after the last ODI defeat and seal the series 2-1.

On the other side, New Zealand bounced back superbly in the last game against Pakistan to keep themselves alive in the series. Their batting in the top order looks solid but poor form of Finn Allen might go against them. Williamson has been their best batter with the highest number of runs. With the ball, the addition of Ish Sodhi in the side proved to be the game changer in the second ODI. Kane Williamson and his men will be hoping to continue the winning form and win the third ODI to seal the series by 2-1.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Series: New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand. 3rd ODI

Date: 13th January 2023

Time: 3:00 PM IST

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is a balanced one. Bowlers find assistance from the pitch throughout the game with batters scoring big once settled. The first innings score is expected to be around 250. Batting does get harder with time on this surface. Anything below 250 that should be difficult to be chased.. Team winning the toss will bat first

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Karachi looks brilliant throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No injuries and unavailability of players are reported from both the teams.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams look balanced on paper. However, Pakistan should be able to get the better of New Zealand this time and seal the series.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam will remain as the top captaincy pick for this match. The Pakistani skipper has the highest runs in the series with 145 runs at an average of 72.5, including half centuries in both first and second ODI. He scored 66 in the first ODI followed by 79 in the second and will be hoping for another big score this time to help his team seal the three match series.

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson looked in great touch in the second ODI where he scored 85 while batting first. He is currently the second highest run scorer in the series and only behind Babar Azam. It is advisable to keep the kiwi skipper as one of your top captaincy choices for this match.

Naseem Shah: Naseem Shah has been brilliant lately in the 50-over format. The 19-year-old picked five wickets in the first ODI, followed by another three in the second. He is currently the highest wicket-taker in the series and will be a very good captaincy choice going forward.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Imam-ul-Haq: Imam-ul-Haq will be a top differential pick for this match as well. He was one of the best batters in this format for Pakistan last year. After failing in the first two ODIs, Imam is expected to come good in this match.

Tom Latham: The Kiwi keeper-batter was New Zealand’s best batter last. He has not done much of a damage to Pakistan in this series but there is a good chance the left hander steps up in the third ODI. It is advisable to keep Latham as one of the differential picks for this match.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Finn Allen: It is advisable to avoid picking Finn Allen in your XI for this match. The kiwi opener has been poor lately and does not look convincing even for the third ODI.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

