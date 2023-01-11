PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Series 2023

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Preview

It was a complete team performance from Pakistan which led them to a comfortable 6 wickets victory against New Zealand in the first ODI. The stage is set for the second ODI of the three-match series as Babar Azam and his men will be eyeing series victory.

The bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict New Zealand around 250 in the first innings. Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers as he took his second ODI five-wicket haul. Babar Azam will be hoping his team will continue their winning form and seal the series with one game remaining.

Meanwhile, New Zealand batters did get good starts but none of them could convert into a big innings. The bowlers tried their best but anything around 250 was not going to be enough anyday. Kane Williamson will be hoping for a better effort from his batters and help them make a comeback into the series. They will be looking to get the better of Pakistan in the second ODI and play the summit clash on Friday.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Series: New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand. 2nd ODI

Date: 11th January 2023

Time: 3:00 PM IST

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is a balanced one. The batters can score briskly once they are settled. The average first innings score in a 50-over game this season has been around 300. Anything around 250 is easily chasable. Teams winning the toss will be bowling first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Karachi looks brilliant throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No injuries and unavailability of players are reported from both the teams.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan should win this match. Babar Azam has been brilliant in white ball cricket lately. They will be hoping to continue their winning form and seal the series.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is no doubt one of the best ODI batters going around. The number one ranked ODI batter was the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in ODIs last year. In 9 innings he scored 679 runs at an astonishing average of 84.87. In addition he scored 3 centuries and 5 half centuries. Moreover, he scored a 66 in the first ODI against New Zealand.

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman will be another brilliant captaincy pick for this match. The left-handed opener scored half centuries in the last two ODI games he played at this venue, including a 56 in the first ODI of this series. He was Pakistan’s third highest run scorer last year and also loves scoring against New Zealand. In 9 innings he has 369 runs at an average of 46.1 against the Kiwis.

Tom Latham: Tom Latham was New Zealand’s top-run scorer in ODIs last year. In 13 innings, Latham scored 558 runs at an average of 55.80 in 2022. Even in the first ODI of this series, Latham got off to a great start but could not turn it into a big innings. He will be another excellent captaincy choice for this match.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Imam-ul-Haq: Imam-ul-Haq will be a top differential pick for this match. The left-handed opener got out early in the first ODI but despite that should be able to get runs in this match. He had a terrific 2022 in ODIs. In 8 ODIs last year, Imam scored over 500 runs at an average of 71/57, including two centuries.

Haris Rauf: Haris Rauf is another top differential pick you can have ahead of this game. He could not get any wicket in the first ODI but is expected to create an impact in the second ODI. He was highest wicket taker for Pakistan in ODIs last year, taking 15 wickets in 7 games.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Lockie Ferguson: Ferguson failed to create an impact in the first ODI against Pakistan. His bowling strike rate was not either convincing in this format last year. It is advisable to avoid picking for your XI.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team