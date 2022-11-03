PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 Group 2, Match 36, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

PAK vs SA Dream11 Match Preview

Pakistan must win this game to be in the semi-finals race. They have won 1 match and lost 2. Their batters, especially the openers struggled in the first two games but Mohammad Rizwan scored 49 runs and showed glimpses of him coming back in form. Babar Azam’s poor run continues and he’ll look to perform in this do-or-die game. The middle order is still a concern for them but Shan Masood at 3 has done a good job for them. The bowlers are in terrific form, especially the pace attack. Pakistan needs to be at their best in this match.

The Proteas, meanwhile, would want to win this match and confirm their spot in the semi-finals. They have been in excellent form as a team and they’ll look to continue that. Temba Bavuma has been horrible with the bat and he must take responsibility with the bat. The other batters have been in sublime form.

The bowling unit has been exceptional but Kagiso Rabada has been off-colour and the Proteas will be the team to beat if he gets going. Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell have been in top form.

PAK vs SA Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, Super 12 Group 2, Match 36 ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Date and Time: 3rd November 2022, Thursday, 1:30 PM IST

PAK vs SA Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney will be an excellent one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters will enjoy their time on the crease. The side boundaries are on the shorter side while the straight bounadries are long. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners too will get something off the pitch. The average first innings score here is 151 runs. Teams batting first have won all the games played at the SCG in the T20 World Cup 2022.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

It will be a cracker of a game between the two teams. South Africa will be the favourites as they are in good form as a team.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi/Tabraiz Shamsi

Top Captaincy Choices for PAK vs SA Dream11 Match

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock will be the safest captaincy choice. He is in good form in this tournament and will be a key batter for the proteas. He can score big once he gets going and he’ll fetch points from catches and stumpings as well.

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan scored 49 runs in the last game against the Netherlands. Rizwan is one of the main batters for Pakistan and he has a good record against South Africa. He will be a very popular captaincy choice in fantasy cricket.

Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw scored a century (109 runs) against Bangladesh but got out for a duck against India. He is expected to do well in this match. We all know how destructive he can be when he gets going and South Africa will hope that scores big in this match. Rossouw will be a key batter against the Pakistani spinners and he will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Differential Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Match

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed will be an excellent differential pick. He will bat at number 4 and he can score big if he gets going. He was in sublime form in the first game but has failed in the last two games. Iftikhar will be a key batter for Pakistan in the middle order.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has been far from his best in this tournament. He has picked only 1 wicket in the three games until now. He is one of the best pacers in world cricket and the Proteas will expect him to come back strongly in this match. Rabada will be a top differential pick.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi is not at his best since returning from injury but he is one of the best pacers in world cricket and will be an ideal differential pick. He can swing the new ball and pick up wickets upfront and is equally good in the death overs as well.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PAK vs SA Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Quinton de Kock, VC - Rilee Rossouw

If SA Bats First: C - Mohammad Rizwan, VC - Haris Rauf

Mega League Team for PAK vs SA Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Aiden Markram, VC - Anrich Nortje

If SA Bats First: C - Babar Azam, VC - Mohammad Wasim

Which Contests to Join for PAK vs SA Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.