PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far. South Africa have played some good cricket throughout the tournament, but Pakistan will be more hungry for a win. Expect the Men in Green to finally break the losing run and win the contest.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Pakistan vs South Africa

Date

27 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Fakhar Zaman has 544 runs at an average of 54.40 and a strike rate of 101.11 in ten ODI innings against South Africa. He also has one fifty and two centuries against them.

Imam-ul-Haq has 447 runs at an average of 49.66 and a strike rate of 80.83 in nine ODI innings against South Africa. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Babar Azam has 523 runs at an average of 65.37 and a strike rate of 89.55 in ten ODI innings against South Africa. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Shadab Khan has 102 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 68.91 in six ODI innings against South Africa. He also has 8 wickets at 54 runs apiece in nine ODI innings against them.

Hasan Ali has 6 wickets at an average of 34.33 in five ODI innings against South Africa.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has 13 wickets at an average of 29.76 and a strike rate of 31.15 in eight ODI innings against South Africa.

Haris Rauf has 7 wickets at an average of 24.42 and a strike rate of 24.85 in three ODI innings against South Africa.

Quinton de Kock has 566 runs at an average of 37.73 and a strike rate of 86.41 in 15 ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Rassie van der Dussen has 460 runs at an average of 115 and a strike rate of 86.14 in seven ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Lungi Ngidi has 4 wickets at 48.75 runs apiece in three ODI innings against Pakistan.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Bengaluru has been 227, with the teams batting first, winning 18 of the 38 matches here. Expect a slow track, with the spinners coming into play in the middle overs. A total of around 250 can be a good one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with some clouds in the sky, is forecast.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman/Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. While his recent form hasn’t been good, Babar has a solid record against South Africa in ODIs. Expect him to score big in this game.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is another popular captaincy option for this game. He has been in sublime form this World Cup and will look to extend his fine run. Quinton would need to be cautious early on, though.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen can again score big runs while coming at No.5. He has been amazingly good with the willow this World Cup and can again score big on a slow Chennai pitch. Klaasen is a terrific player of spin.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Haris Rauf: Haris Rauf has surprisingly been picked up by less than 40% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Rauf is a quality player and might return to form in this game. Bowling in death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Keshav Maharaj: Keshav Maharaj has been selected by less than 18% of people as of now. Keshav might enjoy bowling in Chennai and can trouble the Pakistani batters, who have struggled against the spinners lately. Expect Maharaj to have a good outing.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Temba Bavuma: Temba Bavuma might not perform as well and can be avoided for this game.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abdullah Shafique, David Miller, Shadab Khan and Lungi Ngidi.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Heinrich Klaasen, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Gerald Coetzee.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abdullah Shafique, David Miller, Shadab Khan and Keshav Maharaj.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Lungi Ngidi.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

