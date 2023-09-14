PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, Asia Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have some quality players and played some good cricket this tournament. However, Pakistan have a better unit overall and might win the game.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Asia Cup 2023

Match

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Date

14 September 2023

Time

3:00 PM IST

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Fakhar Zaman has 328 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 89.37 in eight ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Fakhar Zaman’s previous five scores: 27, 20, 14, 27 & 30.

Imam-ul-Haq has 178 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 76.39 in four ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Imam-ul-Haq’s last five scores: 9, 78, 5, 13 & 91.

Babar Azam has 496 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 82.39 in nine ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also amassed a solitary fifty as well as three centuries against them.

Babar Azam’s previous five scores: 10, 17, 151, 60 & 53.

Mohammad Rizwan has 136 runs at an average of 68 and a strike rate of 106.25 in four ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Rizwan’s last five scores: 2, 63*, 44, 67 & 2.

Agha Salman’s last five scores: 23, 12, 5, 38* & 14.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 60 runs in two ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s previous five scores: 23, 109*, 17, 30 & 94*.

Shadab Khan scored 52 runs in his only ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also taken 13 wickets at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 26.69 in seven ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 6, 4, 3, 48 & 39.

Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 1/71, 0/35, 0/57, 4/27 & 3/42.

Faheem Ashraf has 20 runs in two ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also taken 2 wickets in three ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Faheem Ashraf’s previous five scores: 4, 2, 10, 1 & 5.

Faheem Ashraf’s last five figures: 0/74, 1/27, 2/43, 0/34 & 0/45.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s previous five figures: 1/79, 1/42, 4/35, 2/27 & 2/31.

Naseem Shah’s previous five figures: 0/53, 3/34, 3/36, 1/17 & 1/45.

Haris Rauf’s last five figures: 0/27, 4/19, 3/58, 2/16 & 0/48.

Dimuth Karunaratne has 16 runs in two ODI innings against Pakistan.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s previous five scores: 2, 18, 32, 1 & 83.

Pathum Nissanka’s last five scores: 6, 40, 41, 14 & 23.

Kusal Mendis has 39 runs in three ODI innings against Pakistan.

Kusal Mendis’ previous five scores: 15, 50, 92, 5 & 43.

Sadeera Samarawickrama has 6 runs in three ODI innings against Pakistan.

Sadeera Samarawickrama’s previous five scores: 17, 93, 3, 54 & 19.

Charith Asalanka’s previous five scores: 22, 10, 36, 62* & 36.

Dhananjaya de Silva made a solitary run in his only ODI innings against Pakistan. He went wicketless in his only ODI innings against Pakistan.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five scores: 41, 6, 14, 2 & 4.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five figures: 0/28, 0/18, 2/12, 1/35 & 0/37.

Dasun Shanaka has 111 runs in two ODI innings against Pakistan. He went wicketless in his only ODI innings against Pakistan.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five scores: 9, 24, 5, 14* & 1.

Dasun Shanaka’s previous five figures: 0/24, 3/28, 0/32, 1/16 & 1/27.

Dunith Wellalage’s previous five figures: 5/40, 1/26, 2/36, 1/30 & 0/12.

Maheesh Theekshana’s previous five figures: 1/41, 3/69, 1/62, 2/19 & 4/31.

Kasun Rajitha’s last five figures: 0/30, 0/29, 4/79, 0/29 & 1/25.

Matheesha Pathirana’s previous five figures: 0/31, 3/58, 1/63, 4/32 & 0/16.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Colombo has been around 255 in the ODIs. The spinners will again have a major say, given the nature of the track. A total of around 260 can be a good one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with heavy thunderstorms, is forecasted throughout the match hours.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Zaman Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is among the most popular captaincy choices in the fantasy teams for this encounter. Azam has a fantastic record against Sri Lanka, and his recent form has also been good. Expect another good outing for the Pakistani captain.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan has done reasonably well against Sri Lanka in the past. He will contribute to all the departments, making him a safe captaincy option.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva is another safe captaincy option for this rubber. He can contribute with both bat and ball, and the track will also assist him. Dhananjaya also has vast experience playing in Colombo.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mohammad Nawaz: Mohammad Nawaz has surprisingly been picked up by less than 8% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. The track will assist Nawaz, and he can cause serious damage in the game.

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka has been selected by less than 38% of people as of now. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and the pitch might also suit his bowling style. Expect him to make a significant contribution to this game.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Agha Salman: Agha Salman hasn’t done anything significant of late. He can be avoided for this game.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with Mohammad Rizwan, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three of Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Haris and Matheesha Pathirana.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka and Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Mendis, Imam-ul-Haq, Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have some quality players and played some good cricket this tournament. However, Pakistan have a better unit overall and might win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.