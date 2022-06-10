PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction for 2nd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Pakistan vs West Indies ODI Series 2022

Get Match prediction and Fantasy Cricket tips for the seconf ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and West indies in Multan.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Match Preview

It was a cracker of a contest in the first game of the 3-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies. Pakistan won the game by 5 wickets in the last over of their innings. Pakistan will look to win this game and win the series as well while the West Indies will look to bounce back strongly and keep the series alive.

Pakistan’s batters were the heroes of their win in the first game. Excellent performances from Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, and Khusdil Shah ensured that they chased down a big total of 305 runs without any difficulties. They will look to continue their good performance in the second game as well. There is a little room for improvement in the bowling department and they will look to do just that.

West Indies, on the other hand, also batted really well and scored a 305 runs batting first. It was the inexperience of their bowlers that cost them the match. Shai Hope continued his terrific form and scored a century in the first game. Shamarah Brooks also scored a brilliant 70 while the middle order also did well with small contributions. They need to be at their best in the bowling department if they are to defeat Pakistan in their home.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, West Indies tour of Pakistan 2022

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Date and Time: 10th June 2022, Friday, 4:30 PM IST

PAK vs WI Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

It was an excellent pitch in the first game. Batters enjoyed batting here while there was swing with the new ball for the pacers and spinners got good support off the pitch as well. It’s expected to be the same in this game as well i.e. a high scoring encounter between two good batting sides. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Match Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it showed in the first game. But Pakistan took full advantage of their home conditions and chased down a target of 300+ with 5 wickets in hand. The young bowling line-up of the Windies need to be on their toes. Pakistan are expected to win this game and take an unassasinable lead in the series.

Probable PAK vs WI Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Rauf

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

Top Captaincy Choices for PAK vs WI Dream11 Match

Babar Azam: Babar Azam was the best batter for his team as he scored a match winning 103 runs. Babar is one of the best batters in world cricket and he showed why he is rated very highly. Babar will be a default captaincy choice for this game.

Shai Hope: showed his class in the first game and scored a brilliant century (127 runs). He held one end and played till the end, taking his team to an excellent total. Hope will be an excellent captaincy choice as he is the main batter for the West Indies and is looking in great form as well.

Imam ul Haq: Imam continued his superb form in the first ODI as well and scored a crucial 65 runs. He is one of the most consistent batters for Pakistan in recent times. Imam will be a top captaincy pick as he is in excellent form and can score big.

Budget Picks for PAK vs WI Dream11 Match

Haris Rauf (8.5 Credits): Haris Rauf bowled exceptionally well in the first game and picked 4 wickets. Rauf is among the main pacers for Pakistan and will be a good budget pick for this game as well. He will bowl with the new ball and in the death overs.

Shamarh Brooks (8.5 Credits): Shamarh Brooks has been in terrific form recently and he continued that in the first game. He scored 70 runs opening the innings. He will be a very crucial player for his team and will look to give yet another good start in this game.

Differential Pick for PAK vs WI Dream11 Match

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran looked in decent touch in the first ODI. He is an excellent player of spin bowling and will b vry crucial for his side in the middle-overs. Pooran can be an excellent differential pick for your fantasy teams and help you win one sided in fantasy cricket if he clicks in this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PAK vs WI Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Babar Azam, VC - Shai Hope

If WI Bats First: C - Shamarh Brooks, VC - Haris Rauf

Mega League Team for PAK vs WI Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Imam ul Haq, VC - Shaheen Afridi

If WI Bats First: C - Akeal Hosein, VC - Nicolas Pooran

Which Contests to Join for PAK vs WI Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.