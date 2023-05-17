PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals have struggled very badly, especially with the bat. They will look to play for pride and may give a tough time to the Punjab Kings. Punjab, meanwhile, will look to continue their form from the last game and register another win against the Capitals. Punjab certainly has the resources for doing that and they will be the favourites to win the match.

Match Information: PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Match: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 64

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Punjab Kings defeated the Delhi Capitals by 31 runs in the last match.

Punjab is in the 8th position in the points table while Delhi is at the bottom of the points table.

Delhi is already out of the playoffs race while Punjab needs to win their remaining games and depend on other results to go in their favour.

This will be the first game at Dharamsala in years.

Prabhsimran Singh scored a century (103 runs) when these two sides met in the last match.

Harpreet Brar picked up 4 wickets in the last game against Delhi.

Shikhar Dhawan will be a key batter for Punjab he needs to score some runs. Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and the other players also need to step -up.

Delhi will look to play fearless cricket and they can take down any side on their day.

Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw need to be consistent with the bat.

Both teams will be eager to win this match and it’s expected to be a good contest between them.

Venue Pointers

Average 1st innings score: 174

Highest run-chase in last three years: NA

Average 1st innings: wickets: 6

Average 2nd innings wickets: 8

Win % of the team batting first: 100%

Win % of team batting second: 0%

Last two matches at the venue:

Innings record

PBKS (bat first 5 games, bowl first 7 games)

Bat first runs: Dhawan (327), Prabhsimran (233), Jitesh (177)

Bat second runs: Raza (106 in 3 innings), Prabhsimran (101), Jitesh (88)

Bowl first wickets: Curran (5), Arshdeep (4), Rabada (4)

Bowl second wickets: Arshdeep (12), Ellis (11), Brar (6)

DC (bat first 7 games, bowl first 5 games)

Bat first runs: Axar (151 in 4 innings), Warner (111), Aman (63)

Bat second runs: Warner (273), Salt (189), Rossouw (119)

Bowl first wickets: Marsh (11), Axar (8), Kuldeep (8)

Bowl second wickets: Nortje (5), Ishant (3), Khaleel (3)

Form alert (last 4 games)

PBKS

Most runs: Prabhsimran (166), Livingstone (141), Dhawan (122)

Most wickets: Chahar (5), Ellis (5), Brar (5)

DC

Most runs: Salt (125), Marsh (97), Rossouw (83)

Most wickets: Marsh (12), Axar (10), Kuldeep(10)

Poor form alert (PBKS)

Sam Curran has gone wicket-less in the last 3 games and has only 2 wickets in the last 5 matches.

Arshdeep Singh has only 2 wickets in the last 4 matches.

Poor form alert (DC)

Rahul Tripathi has crossed “20 runs” just once in his last 5 innings.

T Natarajan has gone wicket-less in his last two innings.

Markande has picked up 2 wickets in the last three games.

Risk-Reward Alert

Sam Curran has been below average with both bat and ball in the last few games. You can either drop him, especially when Punjab bats first or make him captain in 1-2 teams.

Khaleel Ahmed will be one of the best differential picks in this game. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs which makes him a good pick for this game.

Rahul Chahar will be a good pick as well. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

Pick Mukesh Kumar if plays.

Sikandar Raza will be an excellent differential pick as well.

Probable PBKS Playing XI:

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar,

Probable Impact Sub: Nathan Ellis

Probable DC Playing XI:

David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Probable Impact Sub: Manish Pandey

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)



Spots left: 2

Highest ownerships from the outside base team: Kuldeep, Ishant, Jitesh.

Jitesh vs Rossouw

Punjab’s top 4 is looking in good form and there are chances that Jitesh gets to bat when there are only 2-3 overs left. This affects his fantasy value.

Rilee Rossouw will bat at 4 for Delhi and he has looked in good touch. Rossouw is a good player of spin bowling and will be a key batter against Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar.

Ishant vs Khaleel

Ishant Sharma has been in good form and is bowling well with the new ball.

Khaleel will bowl 2 overs in the power play and then 1-2 in the death overs. You can drop Ishant if Delhi bowls 2nd.

Other Picks: Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Sikandar Raza

If PBKS bats first

Complete team with the inclusion of Ishant and Rossouw

Captaincy choices: Dhawan, Livingstone, Marsh and Warner

Do not captain: Prabhsimran

If DC bats first

Complete the team with Ellis and Pandey

Captaincy choices: Axar, Salt and Livingstone

Do not captain: Warner

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Rs 2999 - 20 spots (top 5 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

PBKS bat first

Avoid picking Mukesh

Pick Rossouw

Khaleel will be a good pick.

Captaincy Picks: Dhawan, Marsh and Arshdeep

DC bat first

Can drop Arshdeep Singh

Avoid picking Rossouw and Ishant

Captaincy picks: Warner, Salt and Livingstone

Grand League Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership of less than 25%

Join more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Ishant from T1-T5 if DC bats first.

Make Arshdeep captain in 2-3 teams when Punjab is bowling second.

Make Axar Captain in a few teams if Delhi is batting 1st.

Pick Sikandar Raza in some of your teams.

Can avoid Sam Curran in a few teams. Make him captain in 2-3 teams.

Make Rossouw Captain if Delhi is chasing.

Base team for T1-T5

Salt, Prabhsimran, Warner, Dhawan, Marsh, Patel, Livingstone, Curran, Arshdeep

Other picks in order: Rossouw, Kuldeep, Ishant, Jitesh, Harpreet Brar

One major differential pick: Sikandar Raza (In 2-3 teams if Punjab is chasing), Mukesh Kumar (2-3 teams), Manish Pandey (2-3 teams).

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals?

