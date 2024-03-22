PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Match 2: Playing XI, IPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Match 2: The conditions are pretty much unknown for both teams. Quality-wise, Punjab Kings look like a better unit. While Delhi Capitals have some big names, Punjab Kings have more balance in their squad. Hence, PBKS might win the game.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Date

23 March 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan has 557 runs at an average of 30.94 and a strike rate of 139.59 in 19 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has three fifties against them.

Shikhar Dhawan vs leg-spinners in T20s since 2023: 85 runs, 58 balls, 28.33 average, 146.55 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 34 runs, 37 balls, 17 average, 91.89 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shikhar Dhawan’s last five scores: 17, 0, 7, 57 & 30.

Jonny Bairstow has 217 runs at an average of 36.16 and a strike rate of 146.62 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 73, 12, 86*, 4 & 44.

Prabhsimran Singh has 137 runs at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 137 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a century against them.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace since 2023: 128 runs, 92 balls, 25.60 average, 139.13 SR & 5 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 29 balls.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 9, 20, 0, 50* & 30.

Atharva Taide made 55 runs in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Atharva Taide vs leg-spinners since 2023: 26 runs, 20 balls, 13 average, 130 SR & 2 dismissals.

Atharva Taide’s last five scores: 29, 40, 37, 97 & 30.

Liam Livingstone has 118 runs at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 153.24 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Liam Livingstone vs leg-spinners since 2023: 100 runs, 103 balls, 12.50 average, 97.08 SR & 8 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 88 runs, 110 balls, 22 average, 80 SR & 4 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him once in 10 balls.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 30, 2, 6, 12 & 3.

Jitesh Sharma has 81 runs at an average of 20.25 and a strike rate of 124.61 in four IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Jitesh Sharma vs off-spin since 2023: 30 runs, 21 balls, 15 average, 142.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma vs Axar Patel in T20s: 13 runs, 15 balls, 6.50 average, 86.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 0, 31, 4, 1 & 24.

Sam Curran has 86 runs at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 136.50 in seven IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 23.12 and a strike rate of 16.50 in seven IPL innings against them.

Sam Curran vs RHBs since 2023: 42 wickets, 33.92 average, 22.83 SR & 8.91 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs since 2023: 16 wickets, 38.31 average, 24.93 SR & 9.21 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 7*, 17, 3, 22 & 0*. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 2/29, 2/39, 1/39, 1/42 & 0/13.

Harpreet Brar has 5 wickets at an average of 28.20 and a strike rate of 18 in five IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Harpreet Brar vs RHBs since 2023: 14 wickets, 20.35 average, 17.42 SR & 7.01 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs since 2023: 6 wickets, 19.16 average, 13.50 SR & 8.52 economy rate.

Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 1/35, 1/41, 1/28, 0/31 & 4/18.

Harshal Patel has 11 wickets at an average of 30.63 and a strike rate of 20.72 in 11 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 28.36 average, 18 SR & 9.45 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs since 2023: 5 wickets, 48.40 average, 27.60 SR & 10.52 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 1/36, 3/19, 0/21, 3/16 & 0/29.

Nathan Ellis has 2 wickets at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 30 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Nathan Ellis vs RHBs since 2023: 62 wickets, 20.25 average, 15.37 SR & 7.90 economy rate. Nathan Ellis vs LHBs since 2023: 14 wickets, 30.85 average, 22.64 SR & 8.22 economy rate.

Nathan Ellis’ last five figures: 0/11, 2/16, 2/29, 0/28 & 2/44.

Rahul Chahar has 8 wickets at an average of 28.12 and a strike rate of 24.37 in nine IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Rahul Chahar vs RHBs since 2023: 3 wickets, 91.66 average, 65 SR & 8.46 economy rate. Rahul Chahar vs LHBs since 2023: 5 wickets, 21.40 average, 20.60 SR & 6.23 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh has 4 wickets at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 25.50 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs since 2023: 29 wickets, 33.79 average, 22.27 SR & 9.12 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs since 2023: 25 wickets, 16.44 average, 11 SR & 9.03 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 3/32, 0/28, 1/13, 0/31 & 2/40.

Delhi Capitals

David Warner has 1105 runs at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 144.44 in 25 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 13 fifties against them.

David Warner vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 160 runs, 98 balls, 32 average, 163.26 SR & 5 dismissals. Harpreet Brar has dismissed him once in seven balls.

David Warner vs left-arm pace since 2023: 186 runs, 151 balls, 23.25 average, 123.17 SR & 8 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him twice in 52 balls.

David Warner’s last five scores: 32, 81, 22, 70 & 11.

Prithvi Shaw has 213 runs at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 153.23 in nine IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Prithvi Shaw vs Rahul Chahar in T20s: 27 runs, 20 balls, 13.50 average, 135 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw’s last five scores: 5, 54, 13, 0 & 15.

Mitchell Marsh has 98 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 127.27 in five IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Mitchell Marsh’s last five scores: 26, 72*, 17, 29 & 16.

Rishabh Pant has 180 runs at an average of 16.36 and a strike rate of 120 in 12 IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners since 2023: 74 runs, 43 balls, 24.66 average, 172.09 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 27, 15*, 16*, 56* & 14.

Axar Patel has 11 wickets at an average of 14.72 and a strike rate of 16.36 in eight IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Axar Patel vs RHBs since 2023: 20 wickets, 23.65 average, 22.55 SR & 6.29 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs since 2023: 6 wickets, 33.16 average, 22.83 SR & 8.84 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five figures: 2/17, 2/23, 1/14, 3/16 & 1/37.

Kuldeep Yadav has 8 wickets at an average of 24.87 and a strike rate of 18 in eight IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs since 2023: 15 wickets, 22.06 average, 19.40 SR & 6.82 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs since 2023: 10 wickets, 24.10 average, 20.60 SR & 7.04 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 1/31, 5/17, 1/26, 0/18 & 2/26.

Mukesh Kumar has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Mukesh Kumar vs RHBs since 2023: 14 wickets, 35.42 average, 24.07 SR & 8.83 economy rate. Mukesh Kumar vs LHBs since 2023: 6 wickets, 41.83 average, 23.66 SR & 10.72 economy rate.

Mukesh Kumar’s last five figures: 0/44, 0/21, 2/33, 1/21 & 2/34.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It is a new venue. The track is expected to be nice for batting. The day game will take dew out of the factor. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed (IMP).

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will contribute with both bat and ball. Curran will bowl in death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets. His batting can also fetch a few points.

David Warner: David Warner always scores runs against Punjab Kings. He will open the innings and can score big on a nice batting track. Warner’s recent form has also been decent.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel has been a consistent performer in the league. Axar will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Prabhsimran Singh: Prabhsimran Singh has been selected by less than 12% of users as of now. Prabhsimran will bat in the top order and can score big. He did well against the Delhi Capitals last time around.

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed’s selection % currently stands at less than 2%. Khaleel will bowl with the new ball and can snare a few wickets. He has also done well against Punjab Kings in the past.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kumar Kushagra: Kumar Kushagra might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jonny Bairstow, Tristan Stubbs, Harshal Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, and Kuldeep Yadav.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prithvi Shaw, Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Arshdeep Singh, and Nathan Ellis.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Tristan Stubbs, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshal Patel.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rishabh Pant, Jitesh Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, and Nathan Ellis.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

The conditions are pretty much unknown for both teams. Quality-wise, Punjab Kings look like a better unit. While Delhi Capitals have some big names, Punjab Kings have more balance in their squad. Hence, PBKS might win the game.

