IPL 2022, Match 64: PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Prediction for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Match 64 of the IPL 2022 season.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match Preview

Punjab Kings are at the 7th position with 6 wins in 12 matches. They won their last game convincingly by 54 runs against RCB. Their explosive batting unit and a good bowling unit have complimented each other very well in the last few games and they will look to continue that in the remaining games as well. They need to win both their games including this one to give themselves a chance to qualify for the play-offs. Jonny Bairstow has been excellent at the top for them while Shikhar Dhawan has been decent as well. Liam Livingstone’s excellent form has been the key for them. The other batters have done a good job as well.

The bowling unit is in great form and have bowled really well. Kagiso Rabada has led them well and has picked wickets in clusters. Arshdeep Singh has been exceptional in the backend of the innings. Rahul Chahar and Liam Livingston have done well in the spin department. Rishi Dhawan has been consistent as well. Punjab will look to continue their winning momentum.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are at the 5th position with 6 wins in 12 games but their net run-rate is much better. Prithvi Shaw’s absence has been concerning for them but others have done well in the batting unit. David Warner has been super consistent while Mitchell Marsh has found great form at the right time. Rishabh Pant has been consistent as well while Rovman Powell has done well as their finishers.

Their bowlers have been little inconsistent and need up their game in the business end of the tournament. Anrich Nortje has bowled well at high pace while Khaleel Ahmed has been excellent. Kuldeep Yadav has failed to pick wickets in the last few games and he will look to bounce back strongly. Axar Patel too needs to be consistent and so does Shardul Thakur. DC has been decent with their bowling and it will be great for them if they can improve a little.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 64, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date and Time: 16th May 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Sports Academy is a good one for batting but there is help for the spinners as well at this venue. Teams will look to bat first after winning the toss and the wicket has been on the slower side in the second phase of the match. The average first innings score here is 170 runs and chasing sides have won 10 out 18 games played here in IPL 2022.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off a win in their last respective games and will be very confident coming into this match. Punjab Kings will be the favorites to win this match.

PBKS vs DC Playing XI

Punjab Kings are expected to be unchanged.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Johnny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Prithvi Shaw, if fit, will replace Srikar Bharath in the eleven for DC.

Delhi Capitals: Srikar Bharath/Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed/Chetan Sakariya

Top Captaincy Choices for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match

David Warner: David Warner is in superb form in this season. Warner has 427 runs to his name at an average of 61 and he has scored 5 half-centuries as well. He has been very consistent and will be the default captaincy choice or this game.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livignstone is in great touch in this season and will be an excellent captaincy pick. He is one of the hardest hitters in world cricket and can win games on his own. He scored 70 runs in the last game. Liam may bowl an or two as well if required.

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh is in exceptional form at the moment. He is contributing with bat and ball as well. He scored 89 runs in the last game and picked up 2 wickets as well. He will look to continue his good performance in this game as well.

Budget Picks for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match

Shardul Thakur (8.5 Credits): Shardul will be a great budget pick at 8.5 credits. He will bowl crucial overs for DC and can score runs batting down the order as well. He hasn’t been at his best in this season but he is a quality player and can fetch a lot of points.

Rovman Powell (8.5 Credits): Rovman Powell is another good budget pick for this game. He will bat in the middle-order for DC and is in good touch this season. He is a hard hitter and can change the game in just few overs once he gets going.

Differential Pick for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match

Rishi Dhawan: Rishi Dhawan will be the best differential option for your fantasy teams. He has been in good form especially with the ball. He has picked wickets in almost every game that he has played in this season. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match

If DC Bats First: C - David Warner, VC - Liam Livingstone

If PBKS Bats First: C - Shikhar Dhawan, VC - Rishabh Pant

Mega League Team for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match

If PBKS Bats First: C - Mitchell Marsh, VC - Jonny Bairstow

If DC Bats First: C - Kagiso Rabada, VC - Rovman Powell

Which Contests to Join for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.