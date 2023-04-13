PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Who will win Match 18 of IPL 2023 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans? Top Run-scorer, Top Wicket-taker Prediction

Gujarat Titans are the favourites to win this contest against Punjab Kings. The Titans have a formidable bowling unit that consists of stalwarts like Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami. Alzarri Joseph and Joshua Little make the unit far more effective. Their batting unit is also pretty strong with the likes of David Miller, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya there. The Kings don't stand a chance against such a side.

Punjab Kings will square off against Gujarat Titans in Match 18 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13th 2023.

Punjab Kings started the tournament with back to back wins but went on to lose the third game. As a result they are currently placed sixth in the points table at the time of writing. On the other side, Gujarat Titans has been a team to beat is of course coming on the back of a defeat as they fell prey to an incredible last over finish from Rinku Singh. Overall, they have two wins and a defeat after three games.

Both the teams will be looking to come back into winning ways. Considering Gujarat’s better form and balance in all the departments, they should start as favorites against Punjab Kings in this match.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan is currently the highest run scorer of the tournament. He has 225 runs in the first three games, including two half centuries. Moreover, he has not got out in the last two games and is coming on the back of a brilliant unbeaten 99 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In addition, Dhawan was top scorer for Punjab in their last match against the Titans last season.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill scored 96 in one of the group games against Punjab Kings last season. Also, the venue is his home ground so definitely a good chance for him to shine in the home conditions. Moreover, Gill has an average of 55 against Punjab with 330 runs in nine innings, including four half centuries.

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan is coming on the back of two back to back half centuries. His only half centuries in his debut last season came against the Punjab Kings. He is currently the highest run scorer for Gujarat Titans with 137 runs in three matches. Moreover, he was the top scorer for Gujarat in their last outing against Punjab last year.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan already has eight wickets in three games, including a hat-trick in the last game. Punjab was one of the worst teams against leg spin last year. In addition, Rashid has a very good record against Punjab as he has 21 wickets in 12 games against them at a brilliant strike rate of 13.7.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep was the top wicket taker for Punjab in their last outing at this venue. The dimensions of the venue in Mohali has always been helpful for the local lad. His wicket taking abilities have been unmatched in all phases of the game.

Alzarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph has been a regular wicket taker for this GT lineup. He has six wickets in three games. He has been easily the best seamer in the middle overs in this tournament so far. Looking at the poor form of the Punjab middle order, Alzarri will be a player to watch out for in this game.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza/Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar.

Impact Players Probables: Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill, KS Bharat/Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Impact Players Probables: Yash Dayal, Abhinav Manohar, Jayant Yadav

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Who will win Match 18 of IPL 2023 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans?

Gujarat Titans are the favourites to win this contest against Punjab Kings. The Titans have a formidable bowling unit that consists of stalwarts like Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami. Alzarri Joseph and Joshua Little make the unit far more effective. Their batting unit is also pretty strong with the likes of David Miller, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya there. The Kings don't stand a chance against such a side.