PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Prediction Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Preview

Punjab Kings will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 38 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28th, 2023.

Punjab Kings are having a season full of ups and downs as they have lost three and won four games at the halfway mark of the season. They are placed in the middle of the points table and will be looking to climb further up in the top four after this game. Their batting is just doing fine with the middle finally making a contribution. Shikhar Dhawan is expected to return from his injury which will be a huge boost to the hosts who have won two of their last three games. They defeated Lucknow at their own backyard in the previous fixture earlier in the season and will be looking to make it two in two against them in this match.

Lucknow Super Giants, similarly has four wins and three defeats and are placed at fourth position in the points table. They are coming on the back of a hurting defeat against Gujarat where they failed to chase down a paltry total after being in a winning position. Skipper KL Rahul will be hoping his side to not repeat the same mistake and come back into winning ways from this match.

PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 38

Date

28th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Mohali Stadium has been on the slower side in all the games played at the venue so far. Batters have started well against the new ball but find it difficult to time as the game progresses. Anything above 160 is going to be a challenging total on this deck. Team winning the toss should bat first. The first innings total is expected to be around 180.

Weather Report

The weather in Mohali is clear throughout the day. However, there is no chance of precipitation during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides. However, Shikhar Dhawan is expected to return from his injury in this match.

PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan/Atharva Taide, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.

Impact Players Probables: Prabhsimran Singh

Lucknow Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Impact Players Probables: Prerak Mankad

PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Prediction:

Punjab Kings is expected to win this match against Lucknow Super Giants. They are a force to reckon with at their home ground. Their batting is expected to fire in this fixture.

PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul will be a top captaincy pick for this game. He has an average of almost fifty at Mohali with 448 runs in 11 games, including 5 half centuries. Moreover, KL is coming on the back of a half century and also made 74 against Punjab in the previous fixture earlier this season.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is in great form as he is coming on the back of a brilliant half century against Mumbai at Wankhede. In addition, he took 3 wickets with the ball in his last game against Lucknow. His all-round abilities make him different from the crowd.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh will be another great captaincy pick for this match. The left arm pacer is currently the third highest wicket taker with 13 wickets in seven games. In addition, he has 5 wickets in Mohali at a strike rate of around 13.

PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan will be a great differential pick in this match. He has not been at his best this season but is too good a player to overlook for a long time. He has not been picked by even 10% of the teams as of writing this. Considering the two paced Mohali surface, Avesh can be a huge difference maker to your points tally.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is expected to come back into the XI for this match. He played a match-winning half century against Lucknow in the previous fixture between these two sides earlier this season. He will be a top differential pick considering his bowling inputs as well.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda is having a horrible season for Lucknow. In addition, he was used way down the order with the bat in the last game. He will be a big risk in your XI ahead of this game. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid picking him in your XI ahead of this match.

PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team