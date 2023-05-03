PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Last time, PBKS defeated Mumbai convincingly at their den and they were missing some key players as well. This time, they are playing at home and players like Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada are back as well. That makes PBKS the favourites to win once again.

Match information: PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Match: PBKS vs MI, Match 46, IPL 2023

Venue: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Both Punjab and Mumbai are coming on the back of a win by chasing over 200.

Cameron Green scored 67 in the last meeting against Punjab and also has scored highest runs for MI in the last three matches combined.

Suyakumar Yadav has 135 runs at a strike rate of 201 in the last three games, including two half centuries as well.

Surya’s value is even higher if Mumbai is batting second.

Piyush Chawla has six wickets in the last three matches for Mumbai.

Punjab Kings has a batting average of 16.5 against right arm wrist spin and 15 dismissals this season..

Rohit Sharma has 16 runs in 15 balls and a wicket against Arshdeep Singh, followed by an average of 11.7 in T20Is and 19 in T20s at Mohali in the last ten years.

Arshadeep Singh took four wickets when these two sides met last time and also currently the highest wicket taker for Punjab with 15 wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan has not been scoring at the same rate since coming back from injury. However, he is still a worthy pick if Punjab bats first.

Harpreet can be a top differential pick for this game in Mohali as Mumbai is averaging 16 and has a strike rate below 100 against left arm orthodox.

Despite being the premier leg spinner for Punjab, Rahul Chahar has been very disappointing as he has only three wickets in the season so far. In addition, Mumbai has been decent enough against leg spinners this season, scoring more than 250 runs at a strike rate of 145.4.

Venue pointers

Average 1st innings score: 193

Highest run-chase in last three years: 209

Average 1st innings: wickets: 5

Average 2nd innings wickets: 6

Win % of team batting first: 75%

Win % of team batting second: 25%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Jitesh (111 runs), Curran (79 runs)

Most wickets: Arshdeep (6), Curran(3), Rabada (3)

Poor with bat: Dhawan ( 49 runs in 3 innings), Livingstone (25 runs in 2 innings)

Poor with ball: Rahul Chahar ( 1 wicket in 13 overs)

Phase-wise alerts at venue in IPL 2023

Powerplay:

1st inns: 5 wickets lost in four games

2nd inns: 10 wickets lost in four games.

Middle overs:

1st inns: 6 wickets lost in four games

2nd inns: 11 wickets lost in four games

Death overs:

1st inns: 11 wickets lost in four games

2nd inns: 11 wickets lost in four games

Innings record

Punjab Kings (bat first 5 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Dhawan (233), Curran(126), Prabhsimran (109), Jitesh (102)

Bat second runs: Raza (106), Prabhsimran (101), Jitesh (88)

Bowl first wickets: Curran (5), Arshdeep (4), Rabada (4)

Bowl second wickets: Arshdeep (11), Ellis, Curran (2)

Mumbai Indians (bat first 3 games, bowl first 5 games)

Bat first runs: Tilak (143), Green (81), Ishan (80)

Bat second runs: Surya (178), Green (162), Rohit (134)

Bowl first wickets: Chawla (10), Behrendorff (5), Meredith (5)

Bowl second wickets: Behrendorff (3), Chawla (3), Green (2)

Form alert (last 4 games)

PBKS

Most runs: Prabhsimran (123), Curran (115), Taide (112), Jitesh (111)

Most wickets: Arshdeep (7), Curran (2), Rabada (2), Harpreet (2)

MI

Most runs: Green (209), Surya (142), David (86)

Most wickets: Chawla (8), Behrendorff (4), Meredith (4)

Poor form alert (PBKS)

Dhawan has 29 runs in two games after his return from injury.

Rahul Chahar has only three wickets in nine games this season.

Livingstone scored runs in the last game in Chennai but yet to fire in Mohali.

Sam Curran has only 2 wickets in last four games (14 overs)

Poor form alert (MI)

Ishan Kishan has 80 runs at a strike rate of 79 in last four outings.

Archer has taken only 2 wickets in the last eight overs he bowled.

Rohit has 77 runs at an average below 20 with a HS of 44.

Risk-Reward alert

Suryakumar Yadav scored two half centuries in the last three games.

He is still a risky choice considering his match ups against left arm seamers and left arm spinners this season.

Surya has faced two balls against left arm spin this season and got out once.

He also got out thrice against left arm seamers this season which is highest against any type of bowler.

However, he has got out against Arshdeep only once in his T20 career and that was in the last fixture this season.

Surya vs Sam Curran, 31 off 14, one out.

Probable PBKS Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan Atharva Taide Sikandar Raza Liam Livingstone Sam Curran Jitesh Sharma Shahrukh Khan Harpreet Brar Kagiso Rabada Rahul Chahar Arshdeep Singh

Probable Impact Sub: Prabhsimran Singh

Probable MI Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma Ishan Kishan Cameron Green Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Tim David Arshad Khan Piyush Chawla Jofra Archer Riley Meredith Kumar Kathikeya

Probable Impact Sub: Nehal Wadhera

Low to medium risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 70% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 3

Highest ownerships from outside base team: Ishan, Prabhsimran, Rohit, Taide, Livingstone, Raza

Ishan vs Prabhsimran

Ishan Kishan has 17 runs in the last 4 innings against Punjab. Moreover, he is not having a great season at the top of the order for Mumbai as has only managed a single half century in eight games so far.

Prabhsimran is striking above 150 this season at the top of the order for Punjab. As Mohali has been a good venue for the openers, Prabhsimran can be a worthy pick if Punjab bats first.

Rohit vs Taide

Rohit Sharma's T20 record in Mohali is not convincing. In addition, he will be a risky pick considering there are two left arm seamers in the Punjab lineup.

Atharva Taide has done well in the limited opportunity he is getting. His abilities to make quick runs can make a lot of difference to your points tally.

Livingstone vs Raza

Livingstone is coming on the back of a match winning 40 away from home against Chennai but yet to fire in any home game in Mohali. He will be a hot and cold kind of option against the likes of Chawla and Kumar Karthikeya.

Raza has been the best batter for Punjab if they are chasing a target. Moreover, his all-round abilities always makes him a worthy pick in conditions like that of Mohali.

If PBKS bat first

Complete team with three of Livingstone, Taide, Prabhsimran, Rohit

Captaincy choices: Dhawan, Chawla, Arshdeep, Surya

Do not captain: Curran

If MI bat first

Complete team with three of Ishan, Raza, Livingstone, Taide

Captaincy choices: Green, Curran, Chawla

Do not captain: Arshdeep

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

PBKS bat first

Pick Prabhsimran, Taide, Meredith

Pick one of Raza or Curran

Pick Rohit Sharma

Captaincy picks: Dhawan, Surya, Chawla, Arshdeep

MI bat first

Do not make Dhawan Captain

Remove Tim David

Pick Ishan, Harpreet,

Captaincy picks: Chawla, Curran, Varma, Green

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Make Harpreet c/vc in at least one team

Make Dhawan + Arshdeep c/vc in 1 team

Captain Ishan in 1 team if Mumbai bat first.

Captain Green + Surya c/vc in 1 team

Have one team with all MI middle order batters

Make Tim David c/vc in one team at least if MI bat second.

Base team for T1-T5

Jitesh, Dhawan, Surya, Curran, Green, Chawla, Arshdeep

Other picks in order: Arshad (3 teams at least), Meredith (3 teams if MI bowl first), Taide (3 teams at least), Rohit (3 teams if MI bowl first), Raza (if Punjab bowl first in 3 teams), Rabada (in 5 teams if PBKS bowl first, else from T6 onwards), Varma (in all the teams if MI bat first)

One major differential pick: Rahul Chahar (in 1 team), Shahrukh Khan (2 teams if Punjab batting second)

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians?

