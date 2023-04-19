PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore is expected to win this match against Punjab Kings. RCB have a very good batting unit and they are expected to outbat Punjab out of this contest.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Preview

Punjab Kings will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 27 of the IPL 2023 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 20th, 2023.

Punjab Kings started the tournament well with two back to back wins but fell of the track for couple of games but managed to get the better of Lucknow in their last match to get back into winning ways. They are currently placed 5th in the points table and are one of the five teams having six points in their tally. Their batting has been just doing fine but it's their bowling which has been their biggest strength. They have a pretty good record against the Bangalore franchise in the recent past, having won four of the last five games between these two sides. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan will be hoping his side will continue their dominance over RCB and get another two points to climb up to number two spot in the points table.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore started the tournament on a high with a convincing win against Mumbai but haven't been at their best as they could only manage to win only one out of the next four games. They are now placed at the bottom half of the table with four points in five games. Their bowling has been a big concern and is playing a big part in their poor start of season. However, they will be hoping to continue their good batting form with all of their three big names contributing massively. RCB's last trip to Mohali was four years ago and they have a great record at the venue. They will be hoping to carry the same fortune, taking much needed two points from the Northern part of the country.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 27

Date

20th April 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Mohali venue has been a balanced one for a T20 match. It is expected to be better for the batters from the last match where the first innings score was around 150. Seamers get a good bounce from the wicket with spinners controlling the game during the middle overs. Batters can go big once they are settled. The first innings score is expected to be around 190. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mohali is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Liam Livingstone is expected to play in this match.

Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the last game due to a niggle is expected to return to the playing XI.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.

Impact Players Probables: Harpreet Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell/Josh Hazlewood, Vyshak V, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Players Probables: Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction:

Royal Challengers Bangalore is expected to win this match against Punjab Kings. RCB have a very good batting unit and they are expected to outbat Punjab out of this contest.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli will be a great captaincy choice for this match. He has a great T20I record at this venue and also scored a brilliant half century in his last IPL game here. Moreover, Kohli is in great touch batting at the top of the order for RCB and is currently the second highest run scorer for them with 220 runs in five games including three half centuries.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will be another great captaincy choice for this game. He scored a brilliant 88 in one of the group games against Punjab last year. In addition, du Plessis is coming on the back of a brilliant innings against Chennai Super Kings, scoring a 33-ball 62 and also is now the leading run scorer in the tournament. He has 259 runs at an average of 64.75 in five matches so far.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran all-round abilities makes him one of the most valuable players in this tournament. It is advisable to keep him as one of top captaincy choices. His bowling in all phases of the game makes his case even more stronger. Moreover, he has five wickets against RCB in his short IPL career.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel will be a great differential pick for this game. He took five wickets against Punjab in two games last year. Moreover, considering the nature of the wicket and dimension of the Mohali venue, Harshal can be a great difference maker to your points tally in this match.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Punjab Kings were one of the worst teams against wrist spin since last season. It is advisable to have Wanindu Hasaranga as one of your differential picks for this match. Moreover, he is too good a player to not have a match winning contribution for this long.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik hasn't looked in his usual touch and as he will be batting down the order, it is advisable to avoid picking him for this match.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team