Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for PBKS vs RCB | IPL 2023 — Match 27 | D3 Guide

Date: 20th April 2023

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) [Captain]: The Australian all-rounder has been an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise since joining them. He has scored 990 runs for RCB at an average of 37 while striking at 159. He can also chip in with the ball, having picked 10 wickets for the team. Maxwell smashed 59 off 29 versus Lucknow Super Giants and is coming off a blistering 76 off 36 against Chennai Super Kings. He will be our captain.

Mohammed Siraj (RCB): The right arm pacer has been outstanding for RCB in the IPL 2023. He has bowled well with the new ball and has been decent in the other phases as well. Siraj has bagged eight wickets in five games this season at an economy of 7. Siraj picked 1 for 30 off his four overs in the previous game, where none of the other bowlers from both teams went for less than 9 rpo.