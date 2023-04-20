Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for PBKS vs RCB | IPL 2023 — Match 27 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 20th April 2023
Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
Glenn Maxwell (RCB) [Captain]: The Australian all-rounder has been an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise since joining them. He has scored 990 runs for RCB at an average of 37 while striking at 159. He can also chip in with the ball, having picked 10 wickets for the team. Maxwell smashed 59 off 29 versus Lucknow Super Giants and is coming off a blistering 76 off 36 against Chennai Super Kings. He will be our captain.
Mohammed Siraj (RCB): The right arm pacer has been outstanding for RCB in the IPL 2023. He has bowled well with the new ball and has been decent in the other phases as well. Siraj has bagged eight wickets in five games this season at an economy of 7. Siraj picked 1 for 30 off his four overs in the previous game, where none of the other bowlers from both teams went for less than 9 rpo. Buy his Rario card to win big on D3.
Liam Livingstone (PBKS): The English all-rounder is yet to mark his presence in IPL 2023 as he is still gaining full fitness. He has been training with the team and could be available from this game. Livingstone played a key role for PBKS last season, scoring 437 runs at an average of 36 and an incredible strike rate of 182. One of the best hitters in the game, Livingstone could make you win big bucks on D3.
Marketplace Watch
Glenn Maxwell (All-rounder) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $70
Liam Livingstone (All-rounder) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $14
Probable Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep SinghRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj