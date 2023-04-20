Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for PBKS vs RCB | IPL 2023 — Match 27 | D3 Guide

Punjab Kings will be hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 27 of the IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 20. Here's our D3 guide for the PBKS vs RCB match.
 By Sandip Pawar Thu, 20 Apr 2023
RCB's Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis in action against Chennai Super Kings.

Match Details

Date: 20th April 2023

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

Time: 3:30 PM IST 

Dependable Trio for D3 

  • Glenn Maxwell (RCB) [Captain]: The Australian all-rounder has been an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise since joining them. He has scored 990 runs for RCB at an average of 37 while striking at 159. He can also chip in with the ball, having picked 10 wickets for the team. Maxwell smashed 59 off 29 versus Lucknow Super Giants and is coming off a blistering 76 off 36 against Chennai Super Kings. He will be our captain. 

  • Mohammed Siraj (RCB): The right arm pacer has been outstanding for RCB in the IPL 2023. He has bowled well with the new ball and has been decent in the other phases as well. Siraj has bagged eight wickets in five games this season at an economy of 7. Siraj picked 1 for 30 off his four overs in the previous game, where none of the other bowlers from both teams went for less than 9 rpo. Buy his Rario card to win big on D3.

  • Liam Livingstone (PBKS): The English all-rounder is yet to mark his presence in IPL 2023 as he is still gaining full fitness. He has been training with the team and could be available from this game. Livingstone played a key role for PBKS last season, scoring 437 runs at an average of 36 and an incredible strike rate of 182. One of the best hitters in the game, Livingstone could make you win big bucks on D3.

Marketplace Watch 

Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj
