PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are in good form with the bat compared to the Rajasthan Royals but in a do-or-die game, expect big players like Jos Buttler, Sanu Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to take responsibility. Rajasthan is lacking behind in middle-order batting and pace bowling. They will have to be on their toes if they are to defeat the Punjab Kings.

Match Information: PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Match: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 66

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

May 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Punjab Kings lost their last game against the Delhi Capitals by 15 runs.

Rajasthan lost their last game against RCB by 112 runs.

Both sides are mostly out of the playoffs race but will be eager to end their league stage with a win.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma need to step up with the bat for Punjab.

Jos Buttler needs to score some runs and Samson also needs to do well with the bat. They have been very inconsistent with the bat until now.

Rajasthan will depend on their spinners in the bowling department. Trent Boult will be a key bowler if he plays.

Punjab needs to improve their power play bowling. They have been average with the new ball.

Venue Pointers

Average 1st innings score: 213

Highest run-chase in last three years: NA

Average 1st innings: wickets: 2

Average 2nd innings wickets: 8

Win % of the team batting first: 100%

Win % of team batting second: 0%

Last Match at the venue:

Innings record

PBKS (bat first 5 games, bowl first 8 games)

Bat first runs: Dhawan (327), Prabhsimran (233), Jitesh (177)

Bat second runs: Livingstone (159), Taide (138) Prabhsimran (123)

Bowl first wickets: Curran (7), Arshdeep (4), Rabada (4)

Bowl second wickets: Arshdeep (12), Ellis (11), Brar (6)

RR (bat first 7 games, bowl first 6 games)

Bat first runs: Jaiswal (374), Buttler (333), Samson (182)

Bat second runs: Jaiswal (201), Samson (178), Hetmyer (132)

Bowl first wickets: Sandeep (7), Chahal (7), Boult (6)

Bowl second wickets: Chahal (14), Ashwin (10), Boult (6)

Form alert (last 4 games)

PBKS

Most runs: Livingstone (235), Prabhsimran (146), Dhawan (122)

Most wickets: Chahar (5), Ellis (5), Brar (5)

RR

Most runs: Jaiswal (271), Samson (143), Buttler (103 runs)

Most wickets: Chahal (9), Zampa (6), Sandeep (2)

Poor form alert (PBKS)

Arshdeep Sing has gone wicket-less in the last 3 games.

Shahrukh Khan’s highest score in the last 5 matches is 21 runs.

Poor form alert (RR)

Jos Buttler has 2 ducks in the last two games.

Ravichandran Ashwin has gone wicketless in the last 2 matches.

Risk-Reward Alert

You can consider dropping Ravichandran Ashwin as Punjab doesn’t have any left-handers in the middle order.

Punjab’s new ball bowling has been below par so you can go with Jaiswal and Buttler as C/VC even in small leagues.

Shikhar Dhawan will be a good captaincy choice as well despite his failure in the last game.

Consider dropping batters who bat below number 4 from the team batting first.

Atharva Taide will be an excellent differential pick.

Prabhsimran’s selection will go down if Punjab bats second as he’ll be the impact sub. Pick him.

Probable PBKS Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Impact Sub: Prabhsimran Singh

Probable RR Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root/Donavon Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult/Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Impact Sub: Devdutt Padikkal

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 3

Highest ownerships from the outside base team: Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh

Jitesh vs Ashwin

Pick Jitesh Sharma if Punjab bats first. He is a good player of spin bowling and can take down Rajasthan’s spinners.

There aren’t any left-handers on the Punjab side except Shikhar Dhawan and Atharva Taide. Ashwin may go wicket-less if he bowls in the middle overs.

Arshdeep vs Rabada/Ellis

Pick Rabada and Ellis if Punjab is bowling first.

Pick Arshdeep and Ellis Punjab bowls second.

If PBKS bats first

Complete team with the inclusion of Arshdeep, Taide and Jitesh

Captaincy choices: Dhawan, Livingstone and Buttler

Do not captain: Prabhsimran

If RR bats first

Complete the team with Ellis, Rabada and Hetmyer

Captaincy choices: Jaiswal, Livingstone and Samson

Do not captain: Dhawan

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Rs 2999 - 20 spots (top 5 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

PBKS bat first

Avoid picking Curran

Pick Ellis and Hetmyer

Captaincy Picks: Dhawan, Jaiswal and Samson

RR bat first

Can drop Prabhsimran

Zampa and Taide will be good picks.

Captaincy picks: Livingstone, Chahal and Buttler

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Drop Jitesh if Punjab is chasing.

Make Arshdeep captain in 2-3 teams when Punjab is bowling second.

Atharva Taide will be an excellent differential pick.

Captain Trent Boult if he plays.

Can avoid Sam Curran in a few teams. Make him captain in 2-3 teams.

Make Sanju Samson captain in 5-6 teams.

Base team for T1-T5

Buttler, Samson, Prabhsimran, Jaiswal, Dhawan, Livingstone, Curran, Chahal

Other picks in order: Boult (if he plays), Rabada, Taide, Jitesh and Sandeep.

One major differential pick: Atharva Taide (In 3-4 teams), Jitesh Sharma (if Punjab bats first), Hetmyer (If Rajasthan is chasing)

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals?

Punjab Kings are in good form with the bat compared to the Rajasthan Royals but in a do-or-die game, expect big players like Jos Buttler, Sanu Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to take responsibility. Rajasthan is lacking behind in middle-order batting and pace bowling. They will have to be on their toes if they are to defeat the Punjab Kings.