PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are in good form with the bat compared to the Rajasthan Royals but in a do-or-die game, expect big players like Jos Buttler, Sanu Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to take responsibility. Rajasthan is lacking behind in middle-order batting and pace bowling. They will have to be on their toes if they are to defeat the Punjab Kings.
Match Information: PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction
-
Match: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 66
-
Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
-
May 19, 2023
-
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Key fantasy pointers
-
Punjab Kings lost their last game against the Delhi Capitals by 15 runs.
-
Rajasthan lost their last game against RCB by 112 runs.
-
Both sides are mostly out of the playoffs race but will be eager to end their league stage with a win.
-
Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma need to step up with the bat for Punjab.
-
Jos Buttler needs to score some runs and Samson also needs to do well with the bat. They have been very inconsistent with the bat until now.
-
Rajasthan will depend on their spinners in the bowling department. Trent Boult will be a key bowler if he plays.
-
Punjab needs to improve their power play bowling. They have been average with the new ball.
Venue Pointers
-
Average 1st innings score: 213
-
Highest run-chase in last three years: NA
-
Average 1st innings: wickets: 2
-
Average 2nd innings wickets: 8
-
Win % of the team batting first: 100%
-
Win % of team batting second: 0%
Last Match at the venue:
Innings record
PBKS (bat first 5 games, bowl first 8 games)
Bat first runs: Dhawan (327), Prabhsimran (233), Jitesh (177)
Bat second runs: Livingstone (159), Taide (138) Prabhsimran (123)
Bowl first wickets: Curran (7), Arshdeep (4), Rabada (4)
Bowl second wickets: Arshdeep (12), Ellis (11), Brar (6)
RR (bat first 7 games, bowl first 6 games)
Bat first runs: Jaiswal (374), Buttler (333), Samson (182)
Bat second runs: Jaiswal (201), Samson (178), Hetmyer (132)
Bowl first wickets: Sandeep (7), Chahal (7), Boult (6)
Bowl second wickets: Chahal (14), Ashwin (10), Boult (6)
Form alert (last 4 games)
PBKS
Most runs: Livingstone (235), Prabhsimran (146), Dhawan (122)
Most wickets: Chahar (5), Ellis (5), Brar (5)
RR
Most runs: Jaiswal (271), Samson (143), Buttler (103 runs)
Most wickets: Chahal (9), Zampa (6), Sandeep (2)
Poor form alert (PBKS)
-
Arshdeep Sing has gone wicket-less in the last 3 games.
-
Shahrukh Khan’s highest score in the last 5 matches is 21 runs.
Poor form alert (RR)
-
Jos Buttler has 2 ducks in the last two games.
-
Ravichandran Ashwin has gone wicketless in the last 2 matches.
Risk-Reward Alert
-
You can consider dropping Ravichandran Ashwin as Punjab doesn’t have any left-handers in the middle order.
-
Punjab’s new ball bowling has been below par so you can go with Jaiswal and Buttler as C/VC even in small leagues.
-
Shikhar Dhawan will be a good captaincy choice as well despite his failure in the last game.
-
Consider dropping batters who bat below number 4 from the team batting first.
-
Atharva Taide will be an excellent differential pick.
-
Prabhsimran’s selection will go down if Punjab bats second as he’ll be the impact sub. Pick him.
Probable PBKS Playing XI:
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
Probable Impact Sub: Prabhsimran Singh
Probable RR Playing XI:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root/Donavon Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult/Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
Probable Impact Sub: Devdutt Padikkal
Low to medium-risk small leagues
-
High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)
Best leagues for safe play
-
Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)
-
Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)
-
Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)
-
Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)
-
Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)
*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues
*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads
PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)
Spots left: 3
Highest ownerships from the outside base team: Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh
Jitesh vs Ashwin
-
Pick Jitesh Sharma if Punjab bats first. He is a good player of spin bowling and can take down Rajasthan’s spinners.
-
There aren’t any left-handers on the Punjab side except Shikhar Dhawan and Atharva Taide. Ashwin may go wicket-less if he bowls in the middle overs.
Arshdeep vs Rabada/Ellis
-
Pick Rabada and Ellis if Punjab is bowling first.
-
Pick Arshdeep and Ellis Punjab bowls second.
If PBKS bats first
-
Complete team with the inclusion of Arshdeep, Taide and Jitesh
-
Captaincy choices: Dhawan, Livingstone and Buttler
-
Do not captain: Prabhsimran
If RR bats first
-
Complete the team with Ellis, Rabada and Hetmyer
-
Captaincy choices: Jaiswal, Livingstone and Samson
-
Do not captain: Dhawan
Medium-risk leagues to join
-
Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)
-
Rs 75 - 50 spots
-
Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)
-
Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)
-
Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)
-
Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)
-
Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)
High-risk small leagues
Best leagues to join
-
Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)
-
Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)
-
Rs 2999 - 20 spots (top 5 get 10k each)
Base fantasy team
Spots left: 3
PBKS bat first
-
Avoid picking Curran
-
Pick Ellis and Hetmyer
-
Captaincy Picks: Dhawan, Jaiswal and Samson
RR bat first
-
Can drop Prabhsimran
-
Zampa and Taide will be good picks.
-
Captaincy picks: Livingstone, Chahal and Buttler
Grand league Tips
-
Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks
-
Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%
-
Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials
-
Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)
-
Pick one player who was brought in for this game
Choices for this game
-
Drop Jitesh if Punjab is chasing.
-
Make Arshdeep captain in 2-3 teams when Punjab is bowling second.
-
Atharva Taide will be an excellent differential pick.
-
Captain Trent Boult if he plays.
-
Can avoid Sam Curran in a few teams. Make him captain in 2-3 teams.
-
Make Sanju Samson captain in 5-6 teams.
Base team for T1-T5
Buttler, Samson, Prabhsimran, Jaiswal, Dhawan, Livingstone, Curran, Chahal
Other picks in order: Boult (if he plays), Rabada, Taide, Jitesh and Sandeep.
One major differential pick: Atharva Taide (In 3-4 teams), Jitesh Sharma (if Punjab bats first), Hetmyer (If Rajasthan is chasing)
PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals?
Punjab Kings are in good form with the bat compared to the Rajasthan Royals but in a do-or-die game, expect big players like Jos Buttler, Sanu Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to take responsibility. Rajasthan is lacking behind in middle-order batting and pace bowling. They will have to be on their toes if they are to defeat the Punjab Kings.