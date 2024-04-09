PBKS vs SRH: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 23 of IPL 2024

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have played some good cricket. If we look at the team composition, Punjab Kings have a better batting lineup and also possess some quality options in the pace department. Further, they will also have a home advantage and might win the game.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date

9 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Shikhar Dhawan has 364 runs at an average of 36.40 and a strike rate of 124.65 in 11 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties against them.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 22 runs in his only IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Shikhar Dhawan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 97 runs, 68 balls, 32.33 average, 142.64 SR & 3 dismissals. Mayank Markande has dismissed him once in 17 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 39 balls, 19.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 32 runs, 27 balls, 16 average, 118.51 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 78 runs, 74 balls, 39 average, 105.40 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shikhar Dhawan’s last five scores: 1, 70, 45, 22 & 17.

Jonny Bairstow has 35 runs at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 140 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Jonny Bairstow scored 9 runs in his only IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Jonny Bairstow vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 20 runs, 29 balls, 6.66 average, 68.96 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jonny Bairstow vs Shahbaz Ahmed in T20s: 3 runs, 7 balls, 1.50 average, 42.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 22, 42, 8, 9 & 73.

Prabhsimran Singh has 41 runs at an average of 10.25 and a strike rate of 110.81 in four IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Prabhsimran Singh scored 26 runs in his only IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 91 runs, 64 balls, 22.75 average, 142.18 SR & 4 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 32 runs, 32 balls, 16 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 11 runs, 7 balls, 5.50 average, 157.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 35, 19, 25, 26 & 9.

Sam Curran has 73 runs at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 165.90 in four IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Sam Curran scored 63 runs in his only IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 76 runs, 60 balls, 19 average, 126.66 SR & 4 dismissals. Mayank Markande has dismissed him once in four balls.

Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 37 runs, 25 balls, 12.33 average, 148 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 38.33 average, 23 SR & 10 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 46 average, 28 SR & 9.85 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 5, 0, 23, 63 & 7*. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 0/18, 3/28, 1/30, 0/10 & 2/29.

Sikandar Raza scored 5 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sikandar Raza vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 20 runs, 18 balls, 10 average, 111.11 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sikandar Raza vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 18 average, 13 SR & 8.30 economy rate. Sikandar Raza vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 105 average, 58 SR & 10.86 economy rate.

Sikandar Raza’s last five scores: 15, 6*, 22*, 4 & 17. Sikandar Raza’s previous five figures: 0/22, 0/32, 1/23, 0/7 & 1/20.

Jitesh Sharma has 34 runs at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 141.66 in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Jitesh Sharma scored 9 runs in his only IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Jitesh Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 89 runs, 59 balls, 29.66 average, 150.84 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 16, 6, 27, 9 & 0.

Ashutosh Sharma’s last five scores: 31, 43, 10, 28 & 45.

Shashank Singh’s last five scores: 61*, 9*, 21*, 0 & 58.

Harpreet Brar has 3 wickets at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 22.33 in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Harpreet Brar took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Harpreet Brar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 19.90 average, 17.50 SR & 6.82 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 31 average, 22 SR & 8.45 economy rate.

Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 1/33, 0/14, 2/13, 1/14 & 1/35.

Harshal Patel has 10 wickets at an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 20.60 in 11 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Harshal Patel took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 27.90 average, 18.36 SR & 9.11 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 46.85 average, 25.14 SR & 11.18 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 1/44, 0/45, 1/45, 2/47 & 1/36.

Kagiso Rabada has 16 wickets at an average of 21.62 and a strike rate of 14.37 in ten IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Kagiso Rabada took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 18 average, 13.11 SR & 8.23 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 52.75 average, 29 SR & 10.91 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 2/44, 1/38, 2/23, 1/36 & 1/24.

Arshdeep Singh has 8 wickets at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 22.87 in eight IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Arshdeep Singh took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 40.66 average, 26.55 SR & 9.18 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 21.50 average, 12.66 SR & 10.18 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 0/33, 2/30, 0/40, 2/28 & 3/32.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Travis Head scored 11 runs in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Travis Head vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 45 runs, 33 balls, 11.25 average, 136.36 SR & 4 dismissals.

Travis Head vs left-arm pace since 2023: 107 runs, 48 balls, 35.66 average, 222.91 SR & 3 dismissals.

Travis Head vs leg-spinners since 2023: 18 runs, 22 balls, 9 average, 81.81 SR & 2 dismissals.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 31, 19, 62, 33 & 45.

Abhishek Sharma has 91 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 137.87 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Harpreet Brar has dismissed him once in six balls.

Abhishek Sharma vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 37 runs, 26 balls, 18.50 average, 142.30 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 37, 29, 63, 32 & 0.

Aiden Markram has 99 runs at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 152.30 in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 36 runs, 38 balls, 9 average, 94.73 SR & 4 dismissals. Harpreet Brar has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 65 balls, 34.66 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 48 balls, 32 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 50, 17, 42*, 18 & 25.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 156 runs, 74 balls, 52 average, 210.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 22 runs, 19 balls, 7.33 average, 115.78 SR & 3 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 37 runs, 28 balls, 18.50 average, 132.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 10*, 24, 80, 63 & 9.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 30 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 93.75 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 20 in four IPL innings against them.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 44.33 average, 21 SR & 12.66 economy rate. Shahbaz Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 46 average, 21 SR & 13.14 economy rate.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/11, 1/20, 1/39, 0/14 & 1/30.

Abdul Samad has 16 runs at an average of 5.33 and a strike rate of 114.28 in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 29, 15, 4, 38* & 1.

Pat Cummins has 4 wickets at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 22.50 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 2 wickets, 32 average, 23.50 SR & 8.17 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 20 average, 16.33 SR & 7.34 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/29, 1/28, 2/35, 1/32 & 1/19.

Jaydev Unadkat has 7 wickets at an average of 53.14 and a strike rate of 34.57 in 12 IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Jaydev Unadkat vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 24 average, 15.33 SR & 9.39 economy rate. Jaydev Unadkat vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 0 wickets & 10.57 economy rate.

Jaydev Unadkat’s last five figures: 1/29, 0/33, 2/47, 0/20 & 2/35.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 27 wickets at an average of 18.55 and a strike rate of 15.48 in 19 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 31.36 average, 21 SR & 8.96 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 39.83 average, 28.50 SR & 8.38 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 1/28, 0/27, 0/53, 0/51 & 2/22.

Mayank Markande has 5 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 13.20 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mayank Markande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 19.50 average, 14.08 SR & 8.30 economy rate. Mayank Markande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 70.33 average, 45.66 SR & 9.24 economy rate.

Mayank Markande’s last five figures: 0/21, 1/33, 0/52, 2/39 & 1/29.

T Natarajan has 3 wickets at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 31.66 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 30.11 average, 20.33 SR & 8.88 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 42 average, 27 SR & 9.33 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 1/39, 3/32, 0/18, 0/43 & 0/24.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Mullanpur in the previous game was nice for batting, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. Expect another similar track, with pacers getting some help early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande (IMP).

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings. Dhawan is among the most prolific run-scorers and will enjoy batting in Mullanpur. He will look to score big.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. He will fetch ample points.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen is in sensational form and will look to score another big one. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza has been selected by less than 23% of users as of now. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball. His batting value will increase on a true batting track in Mullanpur.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s selection % currently stands at 20.55. Bhuvneshwar will get some help with the new ball and can trouble PBKS’ top order that has blown hot and cold so far. Bowling in the death overs will also increase his probability of taking wickets.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, and T Natarajan.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Travis Head, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Abdul Samad, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Pat Cummins.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and Harpreet Brar.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abdul Samad, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Arshdeep Singh, and Jaydev Unadkat.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have played some good cricket. If we look at the team composition, Punjab Kings have a better batting lineup and also possess some quality options in the pace department. Further, they will also have a home advantage and might win the game.

