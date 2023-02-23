PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Preview

Peshawar Zalmi is in the 3rd position with 2 wins in 3 matches. They won their last game against the Quetta Gladiators by 4 wickets. They have a strong batting unit with the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler Cadmore and Jimmy Neesham. Babar has failed in the last two games and he needs to start performing. Their bowlers are in good form. Peshawar will look to continue their winning momentum in this match as well.

Islamabad United won their first game and then lost the last one by 52 runs against the Multan Sultans. They have an explosive batting unit with excellent depth. The likes of Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan and Asif Ali are their main batters. Paul Stirling is going through a lean patch while the others are in good form. Islamabad’s bowling looks decent but they need to be disciplined. They will look to bounce back strongly and win this match.

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Date 23rd February 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

This will be the seventh match at Karachi. The pitch has been a good one for batting but it has been a little two-paced in the last two games. It will be an excellent one for batting if a fresh wicket is used for this one. There will be some help for the spinners. Overall, the batters will dominate the game. The average first innings score here in PSL 8 is 179 runs. Teams batting first have won 4 out of the 6 games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Rumman Raees

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Islamabad United will start as the favourites to win this game. They have excellent depth in their batting and they should dominate this match.

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is not in the best of forms in the last two games but he is a quality player and will bounce back strongly. He can score big once he gets going and is capable of winning matches on his own. Babar will be an ideal captaincy option.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan will bowl 4 overs and he’ll bat at number 5 for Islamabad. He has been a consistent performer in the PSL and will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Colin Munro: Colin Munro scored 58 in the first game and 31 runs in the last game. He has been in good touch in the first two games. Munro is a good player of spin bowling and he will be a top captaincy choice for this game.

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Arshad Iqbal: Arshad Iqbal played in the last game for Peshawar and he picked up one wicket including a maiden over. Iqbal will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He will be an ideal differential pick.

Abrar Ahmed: Abrar Ahmed bowled well in the last game. He conceded only 21 runs in his 4 overs. He is a mystery spinner and can pick up a few wickets in this game. Abrar will be an excellent differential pick.

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Asif Ali: Asif Ali will bat low in the order and he is not expected to get a lot of deliveries to work with which affects his fantasy value. He will be our player to avoid in this match.

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team