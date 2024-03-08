PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 25 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Both teams are at the middle of the point table with the same number of wins. Peshawar Zalmi have now won two matches in a row. So they will have the momentum. They seem to be peaking at the right time. Captain Babar Azam is the highest run-getter of the tournament so far and he is expected to get big runs here as well. Looking at the balance and form of both the sides, expect Peshawar Zalmi to win the contest.

Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of PSL 2024.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

Date

08 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Saim Ayub has 116 runs at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 190.16 in three PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a fifty against them.

Saim Ayub has 248 runs at an average of 35.42 and a strike rate of 182.35 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has three fifties here.

Saim Ayub vs off-spin in 2024: 46 runs, 45 balls, 15.33 average, 102.22 SR & 3 dismissals.

46 runs, 45 balls, 15.33 average, 102.22 SR & 3 dismissals. Saim Ayub vs Mohammad Amir in T20s: 23 runs, 26 balls, 11.50 average, 88.46 SR & 2 dismissals.

23 runs, 26 balls, 11.50 average, 88.46 SR & 2 dismissals. Saim Ayub’s previous five scores read: 46, 1, 38, 88 & 7.

46, 1, 38, 88 & 7. Babar Azam has 574 runs at an average of 35.87 and a strike rate of 120.08 in 16 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Babar Azam has 372 runs at an average of 53.14 and a strike rate of 150 in eight PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has four fifties and a century.

Babar Azam vs leg-spin in T20s since 2023: 185 runs, 152 balls, 23.12 average, 121.71 SR & 8 dismissals. Abrar Ahmed has dismissed him once in eight balls.

185 runs, 152 balls, 23.12 average, 121.71 SR & 8 dismissals. Abrar Ahmed has dismissed him once in eight balls. Babar Azam vs Mohammad Hasnain in T20s: 108 runs, 75 balls, 27 average, 144 SR & 4 dismissals.

108 runs, 75 balls, 27 average, 144 SR & 4 dismissals. Babar Azam’s previous five scores read: 64, 0, 111*, 48 & 31.

64, 0, 111*, 48 & 31. Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 60 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 120 in five PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 166 runs at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 150.90 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore ve left-arm pace in 2024: 58 runs, 59 balls, 7.25 average, 98.30 SR & 8 dismissals.

58 runs, 59 balls, 7.25 average, 98.30 SR & 8 dismissals. Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs Mohammad Hasnain in T20s: 22 runs, 19 balls, 11 average, 115.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

22 runs, 19 balls, 11 average, 115.78 SR & 2 dismissals. Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s previous five scores read: 5, 12, 2, 18 & 4.

5, 12, 2, 18 & 4. Haseebullah Khan has 110 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 148.64 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Haseebullah Khan vs leg-spinners in 2024: 15 runs, 15 balls, 7.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

15 runs, 15 balls, 7.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Haseebullah Khan’s scores in this PSL: 31, 0 & 37.

31, 0 & 37. Rovman Powell has 131 runs at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate of 189.85 in four PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Rovman Powell has 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 168.35 in six PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Rovman Powell vs off-spin in T20s in 2024: 30 runs, 19 balls, 7.50 average, 157.89 SR & 4 dismissals.

30 runs, 19 balls, 7.50 average, 157.89 SR & 4 dismissals. Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace since 2023: 295 runs, 154 balls, 26.81 average, 191.55 SR & 11 dismissals. Mohammad Amir has dismissed him thrice in 23 balls.

295 runs, 154 balls, 26.81 average, 191.55 SR & 11 dismissals. Mohammad Amir has dismissed him thrice in 23 balls. Rovman Powell’s previous five scores: 23, 0, 8, 46 & 23.

23, 0, 8, 46 & 23. Asif Ali has 167 runs at an average of 18.55 and a strike rate of 136.88 in 13 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Asif Ali has 69 runs at an average of 9.85 and a strike rate of 115 in nine PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Asif Ali vs Mohammad Hasnain in T20s: 30 runs, 12 balls, 15 average, 250 SR & 2 dismissals.

30 runs, 12 balls, 15 average, 250 SR & 2 dismissals. Asif Ali’s previous five scores: 11, 17*, 6, 13 & 23.

Aamer Jamal’s last five scores: 12*, 87, 1, 7* & 0. Aamer Jamal’s previous five figures: 2/36, 0/35, 0/13, 0/29 & 5/23.

Luke Wood took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Luke Wood has a solitary wicket in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Luke Wood vs RHBs in 2024: 11 wickets, 24.09 average, 27 SR & 7.75 economy rate. Luke Wood vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 29.60 average, 18 SR & 9.86 economy rate.

11 wickets, 24.09 average, 27 SR & 7.75 economy rate. Luke Wood vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 29.60 average, 18 SR & 9.86 economy rate. Luke Wood’s previous five figures: 0/44, 1/34, 1/37, 1/46 & 2/13.

0/44, 1/34, 1/37, 1/46 & 2/13. Naveen-ul-Haq has 3 wickets at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 32 in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in 2024: 16 wickets, 22.12 average, 14.68 SR & 9.05 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets. 36.33 average, 24.83 SR & 8.89 economy rate.

16 wickets, 22.12 average, 14.68 SR & 9.05 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets. 36.33 average, 24.83 SR & 8.89 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq’s previous five figures: 1/32, 1/41, 2/50, 2/44 & 1/46.

1/32, 1/41, 2/50, 2/44 & 1/46. Salman Irshad has 10 wickets at an average of 11.40 and a strike rate of 7.80 in four PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Salman Irshad has a solitary wicket in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Salman Irshad vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 27.33 average, 21.50 SR & 9.57 economy rate. Salman Irshad vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 21.50 average, 12.75 SR & 10.36 economy rate.

6 wickets, 27.33 average, 21.50 SR & 9.57 economy rate. Salman Irshad vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 21.50 average, 12.75 SR & 10.36 economy rate. Salman Irshad’s last five figures: 0/46, 1/37, 1/52, 1/39 & 2/39.

0/46, 1/37, 1/52, 1/39 & 2/39. Jason Roy has 374 runs at an average of 74.80 and a strike rate of 161.20 in seven PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Jason Roy has 261 runs at an average of 65.25 and a strike rate of 185.10 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has one fifty and a century.

Jason Roy vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 83 runs, 66 balls, 27.66 average, 125.75 SR & 3 dismissals.

83 runs, 66 balls, 27.66 average, 125.75 SR & 3 dismissals. Jason Roy vs Luke Wood in T20s: 22 runs, 24 balls, 11 average, 91.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

22 runs, 24 balls, 11 average, 91.66 SR & 2 dismissals. Jason Roy’s previous five scores read: 15, 52, 12, 37 & 24.

15, 52, 12, 37 & 24. Saud Shakeel made 74 runs in his only PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Saud Shakeel made 33 runs in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Saud Shakeel’s last five scores read: 33, 24, 24, 2 & 40.

33, 24, 24, 2 & 40. Khawaja Nafay made 17 runs in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Khawaja Nafay’s previous five scores read: 17, 2, 36, 9 & 60*.

17, 2, 36, 9 & 60*. Rilee Rossouw has 549 runs at an average of 49.90 and a strike rate of 158.67 in 17 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Rilee Rossouw has 161 runs at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 176.92 in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a century here.

Rilee Rossouw vs leg spin since 2023: 133 runs, 133 balls, 16.62 average, 100 SR & 8 dismissals.

133 runs, 133 balls, 16.62 average, 100 SR & 8 dismissals. Rilee Rossouw vs Salman Irshad in T20s: 26 runs, 17 balls, 13 average, 152.94 SR & 2 dismissals.

26 runs, 17 balls, 13 average, 152.94 SR & 2 dismissals. Rilee Rossouw’s previous five scores read: 10, 6, 30, 34* & 18.

10, 6, 30, 34* & 18. Sarfaraz Ahmed has 447 runs at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 137.96 in 18 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has 73 runs at an average of 14.60 and a strike rate of 123.72 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Sherfane Rutherford made 20 runs in his only PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Sherfane Rutherford vs left-arm pace in 2024: 69 runs, 50 balls, 17.25 average, 138 SR & 4 dismissals.

69 runs, 50 balls, 17.25 average, 138 SR & 4 dismissals. Sherfane Rutherford vs Naveen-ul-Haq in T20s: 29 runs, 12 balls, 14.50 average, 241.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

29 runs, 12 balls, 14.50 average, 241.66 SR & 2 dismissals. Sherfane Rutherford’s previous five innings read: 58*, 21, 19, 14 & 20.

58*, 21, 19, 14 & 20. Akeal Hosein vs RHBs in 2024: 19 wickets, 19.47 average, 18.21 SR & 6.41 economy rate. Akeal Hosein vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 26.80 average, 18.40 SR & 8.73 economy rate.

19 wickets, 19.47 average, 18.21 SR & 6.41 economy rate. Akeal Hosein vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 26.80 average, 18.40 SR & 8.73 economy rate. Akeal Hosein’s previous five innings read: 1/24, 2/34, 1/30, 2/32 & 2/17.

1/24, 2/34, 1/30, 2/32 & 2/17. Mohammad Amir has 22 wickets at an average of 22.77 and a strike rate of 18.54 in 18 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 20.57 average, 15.42 SR & 8.00 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 33 average, 30 SR & 6.60 economy rate.

14 wickets, 20.57 average, 15.42 SR & 8.00 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 33 average, 30 SR & 6.60 economy rate. Mohammad Amir’s last five figures read: 1/23, 2/46, 0/30, 1/33 & 1/29.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track has generally been good for batting in Rawalpindi. Expect a similar track and another high-scoring game. The pacers might get slight assistance with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 17°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Babar will open the innings and will enjoy batting in Rawalpindi. His record against Quetta Gladiators is also good.

Saim Ayub: Saim Ayub has been in fine form this PSL. Ayub will open the innings and can play a big knock. His bowling can also fetch a few points.

Jason Roy: Jason Roy will enjoy batting at Rawalpindi. Last year, he wreaked havoc here and made full use of ideal batting conditions. Roy will open the innings and will look to score big again.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Asif Ali: Asif Ali has a selection % of 4.11 at the moment. He is an aggressive finisher down the order and is known for his big hits. He will enjoy batting in Rawalpindi.

Khawaja Nafay: The talented right-hander bats at No. 3. He was impressive in the first match but has been hot and cold since. He has a selection % of 18.77 but can get big runs. He can fetch some points.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Sarfaraz Ahmed has just 22 runs in 5 innings so far. He has not been in good form and bats lower down the order as well. He can be avoided for this match.

Telegram Group Join Now

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PES bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah Khan, and Rovman Powell.

If QUE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sherfane Rutherford, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Hasnain, and Akeal Hosein.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PES bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rovman Powell, Mohammed Amir, Luke Wood, and Abrar Ahmed.

If QUE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Tariq, Aamer Jamal, and Salman Irshad.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are at the middle of the point table with the same number of wins. Peshawar Zalmi have now won two matches in a row. So they will have the momentum. They seem to be peaking at the right time. Captain Babar Azam is the highest run-getter of the tournament so far and he is expected to get big runs here as well. Looking at the balance and form of both the sides, expect Peshawar Zalmi to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.