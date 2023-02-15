PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Ireland Women vs England Women Match Preview

Both the teams lost their respective first games of the tournament and will be keen to open their account in this match.

Pakistan had a good day with the bat against India, posting their highest ever total in the T20 World Cup. Skipper Bismah Maroof looked in great form, scoring an unbeaten 68, well complimented by a quickfire 43 off 25 from Ayesha Naseem. However, Maroof will be hoping their bowlers have a better day with the ball, helping beat Ireland in this game and keep themselves alive in the group.

On the other side, Ireland had a horrible day with the bat, followed by a poor effort from the bowlers in their first fixture of the tournament against England. Gaby Lewis was once again amongst the runs but others needed to step up as well. However, they will be facing Pakistan now and will be hoping to make a comeback in this match, replicating their recent T20I series winning performance over Pakistan last November.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, 10th Match

Date: 15th February 2023

Time: 10:30 PM IST

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Newlands is expected to be a low scoring one as it will be the second game.of the day on this surface. Spinners get extra help from the surface, while batters find it difficult to manage a run-rate of six runs as well. The first innings total is expected to be around 130. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Cape town looks clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No injuries or unavailability of players reported from both the teams.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Ireland Women Playing XI: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of Ireland, they should start this game as favorites against Pakistan.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Gaby Lewis: Gaby Lewis will be a great captaincy choice for this match. The Irish opener was their top-scorer against England in their first game of the tournament. She was also the highest run-scorer in the three match T20I series against Pakistan last November, scoring 144 runs in three games, including two half centuries.

Nida Dar: Nida Dar was second highest run scorer and second highest wicket taker with the ball in the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland. Her all-round abilities makes her one of the best captaincy choices to go forward in this game.

Orla Prendergast: Orla Prendergast will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game. The Irish all-rounder showed great form in the warm-up games and will be hoping to continue the same to keep Ireland alive in the group.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Javeria Khan: Javeria Khan can be a great differential pick for this game. The Pakistani opener didn't had a good first game but can make a massive difference in your points tally at the top of the order.

Leah Paul: Leah Paul's left arm spin can make a difference against Pakistan, who get their hands tight while facing left arm spin. Paul is only selected by 10% of the teams, making her a great differential pick for this game.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Fatima Sana: Fatima Sana didn't had the best T20I series against Ireland and started the World Cup poorly as well. It is advisable to avoid picking her up in your Dream11 for this match.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team