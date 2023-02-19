PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 16, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Preview

With both England Women and India Women holding the top two spots in Group A, it will be a must win game for Pakistan Women.

Pakistan started the tournament with a defeat against India but came back well in their second fixture, beating Ireland convincingly. Their batting looks sorted, while the bowler found rhythm at the right time in the last game. Skipper Maroof will be hoping her side can continue the winning momentum and keep the Semi finals hope alive.

On the other hand, West Indies are unlikely to make it to the semi finals as they have won only one out of the three games they played. They lost each of their first two games and managed to get their first win in the third game against Ireland. With one group fixture remaining, the 2016 champions will be hoping to finish the tournament on a high with a win.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 16th Match

Date: 19th February 2023

Time: 6:30 PM IST

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park in Paarl is a balanced one. The team winning the toss should bowl first. Chasing will be better on this two paced surface with a target in mind. The first innings total is expected to be around 130. Spinners and pacers get hold on from the surface, with batters playing their shots after being settled.

Weather Report

The weather in Paarl looks fine throughout the day. However, some late showers are expected but that should not be a problem for this match.

Team News

Stefanie Taylor missed the last game against Ireland due to an injury. Her availability for this match is uncertain.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

West Indies Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Trishan Holder, and Karishma Ramharack.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form and the players on paper Pakistan Women should win this match against West Indies Women.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews is clearly the best player for West Indies Women in recent times. Her all-round abilities are unmatched. She will be a great captaincy choice ahead of this match. She is currently the fourth highest run-scorer in the tournament with 110 runs in three innings, including an unbeaten half century in the last game.

Nida Dar: Nida Dar will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game. Her all-round abilities makes her a utility player to have in your team. She had a very good all-round game against Ireland, scoring runs with the bat and picking two wickets with the ball as well.

Nashra Sandhu: Nashra Sandhu is currently the second highest wicket taker in this world cup. She has six wickets in two games at a strike rate of 8. She is coming on the back of a brilliant game against Ireland where she took a match winning 4 for 18. She will be another great captaincy pick for this game.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Javeria Khan: Javeria Khan will be a great differential pick ahead of this game. The Pakistani opener has not been able to create much of an impact in the tournament so far, but is expected to come good in this match. She was the second highest run scorer for Pakistan, the last time these two sides met each other in the T20 World Cup.

Rashada Williams: Rashada Williams can be another player, who can make a difference to your points tally in this match. Williams opened the innings in absence of Stefanie Taylor and is expected to continue there. Top order players always have a good chance to utilize the power play, making her one of the best differential picks to have in this game.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Aliya Riaz: Aliya Riaz is one of the most important members in this Pakistani batting lineup. However, considering the kind of form Pakistani top four batters have, Aliya batting down the order will not make much of a difference to your points tally. It is advisable to avoid picking Aliya for this match.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team