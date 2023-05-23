Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for CSK vs GT | IPL 2023 — Qualifier 1 | D3 Guide

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are set to clash in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 on May 23. Check out our D3 guide for the CSK vs GT match.

Match Details

Date: 23rd May 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Devon Conway (CSK) [Captain]: The Kiwi batter has been simply outstanding for CSK at the top of the order. The left hand batter has piled on 585 runs in the season at an average of 53 while striking at 138. Conway has hit six half centuries in the tournament, including 87 off 52 in the previous outing against Delhi Capitals. Conway has been magnificent at the Chepauk and you can back him as the captain for this contest on D3.

Rashid Khan (GT): The Afghan superstar is one of the most valuable players in the IPL and he has proven it yet again. The leg-spinner has taken 24 wickets in the group stage at an economy of 7.82 while striking every 14 balls. His best bowling figures of the season read 4 for 30. He remains a key player in this fixture, especially at a venue like the Chepauk. Get a Rashid Khan Rario card to earn big on D3.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): The 27-yr old Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has had trouble in converting good starts into big knocks. He broke that streak in the previous game against DC, smashing 79 in 50 deliveries. He has scored 504 runs in the ongoing season at a strike rate of 148 while averaging 42. Gaikwad has three fifties in the tournament. Get a Ruturaj Gaikwad Rario card and you could win exciting rewards on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

After a grueling group stage, we have our final four teams in the playoffs of the IPL 2023. It will be Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings taking on each other at the Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday, May 23rd. The winner of this game will head straight into the final while the loser will get another opportunity.

Hardik Pandya's defending champions Gujarat Titans topped the group stage with points. They won nine matches and lost five. MS Dhoni's four-time champions CSK secured the second spot with 17 points and a superior net run-rate of 0.652 compared to Lucknow Super Giants.

CSK needed a win in their last group fixture against Delhi Capitals to confirm their playoff spot and they did it comprehensively by 77 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (79 off 50) and Devon Conway (87 off 52) powered CSK to 223. Bowlers then did a fantastic job to not let DC anywhere near the target.

GT are coming off a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. Virat Kohli scored a sensational century to help his side post 197 in a must-win game. But his batting heir Shubman Gill produced a hundred of his own at 200 strike rate to power Titans to a victory.