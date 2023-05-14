Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for CSK vs KKR | IPL 2023 — Match 61 | D3 Guide

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders go head to head in match 61 of the IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14. Check out our D3 guide for the CSK vs KKR match.

Match Details

Date: 14th May 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Devon Conway (CSK) [Captain]: Devon Conway has been the best batter for CSK in the ongoing IPL season. He has provided solid starts and went on to score big on most occasions. The left hander has amassed 468 runs from 11 innings at an average of 52 while striking at 137. Conway has smashed five half centuries in the tournament. Conway will be our captain for this contest on D3.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR): The Afghanistan batter is known to be one of the most destructive when on song. He has displayed his ability in the IPL as well, scoring 216 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 143 with two fifties. Gurbaz is a good hitter of spin and that will be crucial in this game. Get a Gurbaz Rario card and you could earn big on D3.

Matheesha Pathirana (CSK): Matheesha Pathirana has made his mark on the IPL with some excellent performances this season. He has the pace and skill set to win the end overs for his team more often than not. He snared 3 for 15 off four overs against Mumbai Indians and followed it up with 3 for 37 versus Delhi Capitals. Buy a Pathirana Rario card and win big rewards on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders will go up against Chennai Super Kings in match no. 61 of the IPL 2023 at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday evening. CSK had hammered KKR by 49 runs earlier in the season and Nitish Rana's men will be desperate to level the scores.

CSK are in a pretty good position with 15 points from 12 matches and a net run-rate of 0.493. One more win will secure their playoff spot and could even confirm their top two finish. KKR have 10 points from 12 games with a poor net run-rate of -0.357. They need to win both the matches by massive margins to have a shot.

Most recently, CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs. None of their batters crossed the 30-run mark but had enough contributions to post 167 on a difficult deck. Bowlers, led by Matheesha Pathirana's 3 for 37, did a fantastic job to hold off DC for a comfortable win.

KKR were hammered in their previous fixture against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets. Venkatesh Iyer scored 57 off 42 but KKR could only post 149/8 on what looked like a decent pitch to bat on. Their bowlers had no answers as Yashasvi Jaiswal obliterated them for an unbeaten 98 off 47 to finish the game in 13.1 overs.