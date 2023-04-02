Which Player Cards you should pick for CSK vs LSG | IPL 2023 — Match 6 | D3 Guide

Date: 3rd April 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: The Lucknow Super Giants skipper was dismissed early in their first game but remains a key player for the team. He has been one of the most consistent players in the IPL. Rahul has scored over 3100 runs in the league since 2018, averaging 57 and striking at 139. Rahul will be our captain for this game as well.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): The Chennai Super Kings batter enthralled world cricket in the season opener versus Gujarat Titans. He hammered 92 off 50 balls with nine sixes. Gaikwad has a terrific record in the IPL, averaging 39 at a strike rate of 131. Pick Gaikwad cards on Rario D3 and stand a chance to win huge prizes.