Which Player Cards you should pick for CSK vs LSG | IPL 2023 — Match 6 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 3rd April 2023
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: The Lucknow Super Giants skipper was dismissed early in their first game but remains a key player for the team. He has been one of the most consistent players in the IPL. Rahul has scored over 3100 runs in the league since 2018, averaging 57 and striking at 139. Rahul will be our captain for this game as well.
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): The Chennai Super Kings batter enthralled world cricket in the season opener versus Gujarat Titans. He hammered 92 off 50 balls with nine sixes. Gaikwad has a terrific record in the IPL, averaging 39 at a strike rate of 131. Pick Gaikwad cards on Rario D3 and stand a chance to win huge prizes.
-
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK): The match is scheduled to take place at the Chepauk stadium, which is known for its spin friendly nature. And when there's help on offer, Ravindra Jadeja is a hard bowler to deal with. Jadeja can score valuable runs down the order. With his all-round skill, you should buy his Rario cards to earn big on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Batter) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $315
-
KL Rahul (Batter) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $74
Probable Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock/Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood