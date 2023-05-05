Which Player Cards you should pick for CSK vs MI | IPL 2023 — Match 49 | D3 Guide

Chennai Super Kings will host Mumbai Indians in match 49 of the IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6. Check out our D3 guide for the CSK vs MI match.

Match Details

Date: 6th May 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

Dependable Trio for D3

Devon Conway (CSK) [Captain]: One of the most consistent batters in the shorter format, Devon Conway has been outstanding for CSK at the top of the order. He has piled on 414 runs from nine innings at an average of 59 while striking at 144. Conway has smashed five half centuries this season, including 92* off 52 in his previous inning. Back his as the captain for this contest on D3.

Tim David (MI): The Mumbai Indians finisher has been terrific for his side in the ongoing season. He was at his destructive best against Rajasthan Royals, where he blasted an unbeaten 45 off just 14 deliveries to take MI over the line. David has smashed 177 runs this season at 44 average while striking at a superb 172. Buy a Tim David Rario card to earn big on D3.

Mitchell Santner (CSK): The New Zealand all-rounder could be included in the playing XI after a series of bad games from Maheesh Theekshana. Santner did a pretty good job earlier in the season, picking three wickets at 6.75 rpo. The left arm spinner is one of the best in the business and will play a huge role at the Chepauk if included. Buy a Santner Rario card and you could win exciting rewards on D3.

Marketplace Watch

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

The fiercest rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are set to collide in this return fixture in IPL 2023 at the Chepauk on Saturday afternoon. CSK had defeated MI by seven wickets at Mumbai earlier this season.

Both these teams are in contention for the playoffs and every game is crucial for them. CSK have 11 points to their credit from 10 matches with a net run-rate of 0.329 while MI have 10 points from nine games. Mumbai's net run-rate of -0.373 needs to be improved.

The Super Kings had to share a point in their previous contest against Lucknow Super Giants. Their spinners sent half the LSG side back for just 44 but Ayush Badoni smashed 59* off 33 to recover his team to 125/7 in 19.2 overs on a treacherous track. Persistent rain did not allow any further play.

Mumbai Indians are coming off a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings away from home, where they chased down 215. Ishan Kishan smashed 75 off 41 while Suryakumar Yadav blasted 66 off 31 before Tim David and Tilak Varma finished things off. This was their second consecutive successful chase of 200+.