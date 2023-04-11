Which Player Cards you should pick for CSK vs RR | IPL 2023 — Match 17 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 12th April 2023
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) [Captain]: The CSK opening batter has been in sensational form, scoring two fifties in three innings in the season so far. Gaikwad has smashed 189 runs in three games at an excellent strike rate of 161. Ruturaj boasts of a terrific record in the IPL, averaging 40 at a strike rate of 132. He remains a key figure in this fixture. He will be our captain for this contest on D3.
-
Maheesh Theekshana (CSK): One of the best spinners in the T20 arena, Maheesh Theekshana is a vital player for CSK. The Sri Lankan spinner has done well for the Super Kings last year, picking 12 wickets in nine games at an economy of 7.46. On a venue like Chepauk, he could get good assistance. You should buy his Rario cards to earn big on D3.
-
Shimron Hetmyer (RR): Rajasthan Royals have been rescued by Shimron Hetmyer on several occasions. The left hand batter has developed into a reliable finisher for them. Hetmyer scored 314 runs in the previous edition at an average of 45 while striking at 154. He's coming off a 21-ball 39* in the previous game versus Delhi Capitals. Get his Rario card and you could win exciting rewards on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Shimron Hetmyer (Batter) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $49
-
Maheesh Theekshana (Bowler) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $13
Probable Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma