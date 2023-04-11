Which Player Cards you should pick for CSK vs RR | IPL 2023 — Match 17 | D3 Guide

Date: 12th April 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) [Captain]: The CSK opening batter has been in sensational form, scoring two fifties in three innings in the season so far. Gaikwad has smashed 189 runs in three games at an excellent strike rate of 161. Ruturaj boasts of a terrific record in the IPL, averaging 40 at a strike rate of 132. He remains a key figure in this fixture. He will be our captain for this contest on D3.

Maheesh Theekshana (CSK): One of the best spinners in the T20 arena, Maheesh Theekshana is a vital player for CSK. The Sri Lankan spinner has done well for the Super Kings last year, picking 12 wickets in nine games at an economy of 7.46. On a venue like Chepauk, he could get good assistance. You should buy his Rario cards to earn big on D3.