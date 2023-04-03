Which Player Cards you should pick for DC vs GT | IPL 2023 — Match 7 | D3 Guide

Date: 4th April 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

David Warner (DC) [Captain]: The Australian superstar is amongst the greatest T20 batters, especially in the IPL. He has amassed 5668 runs in the tournament's history at an average of 42 while striking at 140. Warner had difficulty striking at a quicker rate in the previous game against Lucknow but he did score a fifty. He will be our captaincy pick for this contest.

Axar Patel (DC): The left arm orthodox spinner could be vital in this fixture if there is any help on offer for spinners. He has improved his batting in the last couple of years and has been in good touch. Axar had smashed 182 runs last year at an average of 46 and strike rate of 152. Get his Rario cards and you could win big rewards.