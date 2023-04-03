Which Player Cards you should pick for DC vs GT | IPL 2023 — Match 7 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 4th April 2023
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
David Warner (DC) [Captain]: The Australian superstar is amongst the greatest T20 batters, especially in the IPL. He has amassed 5668 runs in the tournament's history at an average of 42 while striking at 140. Warner had difficulty striking at a quicker rate in the previous game against Lucknow but he did score a fifty. He will be our captaincy pick for this contest.
-
Axar Patel (DC): The left arm orthodox spinner could be vital in this fixture if there is any help on offer for spinners. He has improved his batting in the last couple of years and has been in good touch. Axar had smashed 182 runs last year at an average of 46 and strike rate of 152. Get his Rario cards and you could win big rewards.
-
Rashid Khan (GT): The Afghanistan star is undoubtedly the best spinner in the T20 arena for the past five years. He's also a handy hitter down the order. Rashid claimed 2 for 26 against Chennai Super Kings and struck 10 off three balls to finish the run-chase. Rashid has taken 114 wickets in the IPL at an economy of 6.37. Buy his Rario cards to earn big on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
David Warner (Batter) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $248
-
Rashid Khan (Bowler) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $78
Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitch Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Sai Kishore, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami