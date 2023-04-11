Which Player Cards you should pick for DC vs MI | IPL 2023 — Match 16 | D3 Guide

Date: 11th April 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

David Warner (DC) [Captain]: One of the most feared batters a couple of years back, David Warner has lost his destructive ability in recent times. However, he remains a prolific run-scorer and can make you rich on D3. Warner has scored 56, 37 and 65 in three innings in IPL 2023 so far. He will be a key player against a weak bowling attack of Mumbai Indians. He will be our captain for this contest.

Anrich Nortje (DC): The Protea speedster has the ability to intimidate batters with his sheer pace. He was expensive in the previous game but remains a key player. Nortje has played 32 matches in the IPL, picking 45 wickets at a strike rate of 16.2. Get Nortje's Rario card and you could win big rewards on D3.