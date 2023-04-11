Which Player Cards you should pick for DC vs MI | IPL 2023 — Match 16 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 11th April 2023
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
David Warner (DC) [Captain]: One of the most feared batters a couple of years back, David Warner has lost his destructive ability in recent times. However, he remains a prolific run-scorer and can make you rich on D3. Warner has scored 56, 37 and 65 in three innings in IPL 2023 so far. He will be a key player against a weak bowling attack of Mumbai Indians. He will be our captain for this contest.
-
Anrich Nortje (DC): The Protea speedster has the ability to intimidate batters with his sheer pace. He was expensive in the previous game but remains a key player. Nortje has played 32 matches in the IPL, picking 45 wickets at a strike rate of 16.2. Get Nortje's Rario card and you could win big rewards on D3.
-
Ishan Kishan (MI): The Mumbai Indians opener hasn't done much for the franchise in the last couple of years. He looked good in the previous game versus Chennai Super Kings, scoring 32 off 21 with five boundaries. Kishan will have to deal with Nortje's pace in this fixture. Buy his Rario card and you could earn big on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Ishan Kishan (Batter) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $14
-
Anrich Nortje (Bowler) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $64
Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan SakariyaMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya