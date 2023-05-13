Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for DC vs PBKS | IPL 2023 — Match 59 | D3 Guide

Delhi Capitals will host Punjab Kings in match no. 59 of the IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 13. Here's our D3 guide for the DC vs PBKS match.

Match Details

Date: 13th May 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Mitchell Marsh (DC): The right arm medium pace all-rounder is the top wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals in this season. He has taken 12 wickets from seven innings at an economy of 7.77 with best figures of 4 for 27. He picked 3 for 18 in the previous game against CSK. Marsh hasn't been at his best with the bat, with 63 off 39 against SRH being his only impactful knock. You can buy his Rario card for the all-round value.

Liam Livingstone (PBKS): Liam Livingstone is a key player for Punjab Kings, providing them power in the middle order. Livingstone arrived late and took a couple of innings to find his touch before exploding against Mumbai Indians. He smashed 82* off 42 in that game. He will have to deal with DC's quality spinners but remains a good pick on D3.

Axar Patel (DC) [Captain]: Axar Patel has been the MVP for Delhi Capitals this season. He has been badly underutilized with the bat but has still been their second highest run-scorer with 267 runs. He's averaging 34 at a strike rate of 138. With the ball, Axar has taken nine wickets at an economy of just 6.81. Back Axar as the captain for this fixture on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitch Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

As the race for the IPL 2023 playoffs gets more intense, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will lock horns in this fixture to stay alive in the competition. The contest is scheduled to take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening.

It's the last straw for DC, who are reeling at the bottom with only eight points and a net run-rate of -0.605. Not only do they need to win all three remaining but also improve the NRR to have a chance. PBKS are eighth on the table with 10 points from 11 games and an NRR of -0.441. They need at least two more wins to have a shot at the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals are coming off a 27-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings away from home. Mitch Marsh picked 3 for 18 while Axar Patel bagged 2 for 27 to restrict the hosts to 167. But on a tricky pitch to bat on, their batters could not get going. Axar's entry was delayed yet again and the game was out of reach by the time.

Punjab Kings lost their most recent game against Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets on the final ball. Harpreet Brar and Shahrukh Khan played crucial cameos to push their total to 179. Defending just five runs off the final over, Arshdeep Singh did an excellent job bringing down the equation to 2 off 1 but Rinku Singh smashed a full toss for a four to hand PBKS their sixth loss.