Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for DC vs RCB D3 Contest | IPL 2023 — Match 50

Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 50 of the IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6. Here's our D3 guide for the DC vs RCB match.

Match Details

Date: 6th May 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Faf du Plessis (RCB): The current orange cap holder in the IPL 2023, Faf du Plessis has continuously provided RCB great starts. He has amassed 466 runs in the season from nine games at an excellent strike rate of 159 while averaging 58. Du Plessis has smashed half centuries in the tournament and scored a crucial 44 in the previous game on a treacherous pitch.

Mohammed Siraj (RCB): The best pacer on display in the ongoing competition, Mohammed Siraj has carried the RCB bowling attack. He had taken 15 wickets in nine games at an economy of 7.34 while striking every 14 balls. Siraj has been exceptional with the new ball and has done well in death overs as well. Buy a Mohammed Siraj Rario card and you could win big.

Axar Patel (DC) [Captain]: Delhi Capitals have had an awful season so far but their star all-rounder has been outstanding. Axar has been the best batter for DC, scoring 238 runs at an average of 34 while striking at 134. He has also bagged seven wickets in the season at a fantastic economy of 6.93. With his all-round skill set and the current form, Axar is a great captaincy candidate on D3.

Marketplace Watch

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 50th match of IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Earlier this season RCB defeated DC by 23 runs at home and they will be hoping to make it 2-0.

Delhi Capitals are reeling at the bottom of the table with six points from nine games and an awful net run-rate of -0.768. Royal Challengers are in the middle of the table with 10 points from nine matches. They have a net run-rate of -0.030.

DC managed to stay alive in the competition with a stunning five-run win over the table-toppers Gujarat Titans. They only posted 130 on the board but bowlers, led by Ishant Sharma (2/23) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/24), did an outstanding job to hold off the defending champions despite Hardik Pandya's unbeaten fifty.

RCB defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in the previous game, which made news for various reasons. They posted only 126/9 on a difficult pitch but bowlers stepped up to clinch the victory. Josh Hazlewood picked 2 for 15 in his first game of the season while Karn Sharma also bagged 2 for 20.