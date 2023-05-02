Which Player Cards you should pick for GT vs DC | IPL 2023 — Match 44 | D3 Guide

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals are set to collide in match 44 of the IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 2. Here's our D3 guide for the GT vs DC match.

Match Details

Date: 2nd May 2023

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Mitchell Marsh (DC) [Captain]: The Australian all-rounder didn't have a great start to this season but has found his mojo in the last couple of games. He struck 25 off 15 in the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and smashed 63 off 39 in the return fixture. He also bagged 4 for 27 with the ball and was adjudged player of the match despite ending on the losing side. You can back Marsh as the captain for this game.

Noor Ahmad (GT): Afghanistan players have lit up the IPL 2023 and Noor Ahmad is one of them. The left arm wrist spinner has played only four games this season but has made a massive impact. He has taken eight wickets at an average of 13.12 while conceding at just 7.32 rpo. He was terrific in the last game, picking 2 for 21 off four overs. Get a Noor Ahmad Rario card and you could win big on D3.

Axar Patel (DC): Delhi Capitals continue to underutilize Axar Patel in the ongoing tournament but he has still made an impact. The all-rounder has picked seven wickets in the season at an economy of just 7.07. He has also scored 211 runs from eight innings at an average of 35 while striking at 142. With his all-round value and great form, you should buy his Rario card now to win big on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns in match no. 44 of the IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2. The two teams had faced off earlier this season, where Titans chased down 163 with six wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Hardik Pandya's Titans are in the top two on the table with 12 points from eight games. No team has won six matches after the first eight games this season. GT have a pretty good net run-rate of 0.638.

They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in the previous game at Eden Gardens. Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad and Joshua Little starred to restrict KKR to 179. Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar and David Miller were terrific with the bat.

Delhi Capitals have had a disastrous campaign and are reeling at the bottom of the table. They have lost six matches and won only two. They need to win all the remaining six games to have a shot at the playoffs.

Most recently, they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by nine runs. Chasing 198, Mitchell Marsh (63 off 39) and Phil Salt (59 off 35) put DC in a strong position but they lost a few quick wickets. DC delayed Axar Patel yet again and it cost them.