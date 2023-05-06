Which Player Cards you should pick for GT vs LSG | IPL 2023 — Match 51 | D3 Guide

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are set to collide in match 51 of the IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. Here's our D3 guide for the GT vs LSG match.

Match Details

Date: 7th May 2023

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Marcus Stoinis (LSG) [Captain]: The LSG all-rounder could play a crucial role in this match against a side that has high pace. Although he will have to deal with the Afghan spin twins. He had scored 235 runs in the season at an average of 26 while striking at 145, with two fifties. Stoinis has also picked five wickets in the last four innings. You can back Stoinis as the captain for this contest on D3.

Rashid Khan (GT): One of the greatest players in IPL history, Rashid Khan has been prolific in the ongoing season. He has been expensive with 8.05 economy but has claimed 18 wickets from 10 matches. His best figures of the season came in the previous outing, picking 3 for 14 in four overs. Buy his Rario card and you could win big on D3.

Naveen-ul-Haq (LSG): The Afghanistan fast bowler has been terrific for LSG in the ongoing season. He has taken seven wickets from four innings so far, conceding at a superb economy rate of 6.12. His bowling action and change of pace has bamboozled the batters. He remains a key player at this venue. Buy his Rario card now and you could win big on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gautham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Sunday, May 7 brings us another double-header with Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants taking on each other in the afternoon fixture at Ahmedabad. The two franchises had met in Lucknow earlier this season, where Titans edged out LSG by seven runs.

Gujarat Titans have been the best side in the competition with 14 points from 10 matches and a net run-rate of 0.752. The Super Giants have 11 points from 10 games with a pretty good net run-rate of 0.639. However, they will be without their captain KL Rahul for the remainder of the tournament.

GT are coming off a dominant nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. Rashid Khan led the bowling charge with 3 for 14 off four overs as they bowled out the opponents to 118. Hardik Pandya smashed 39* off 15 to finish the chase in a hurry.

LSG's most recent fixture against Chennai Super Kings ended in a no result due to rain after only 19.2 overs of play. Batting first, LSG were reduced to 44 for 5 before Ayush Badoni scored a magnificent 59* off 33 to help LSG recover to 125/7.