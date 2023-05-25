Which Player Cards you should pick for GT vs MI | IPL 2023 — Qualifier 2 | D3 Guide

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians face off in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 on Friday, May 26. Here's our D3 guide for the GT vs MI match.

Match Details

Date: 26th May 2023

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Rashid Khan (GT) [Captain]: The Afghanistan leg-spinner has been a bit expensive this season but has managed to make a big impact. He has taken 25 wickets from 15 games this season at an economy of 7.91. The last time these two teams met, Rashid picked 4 for 30 and smashed 79* off 32 balls with the bat. Pick him as the captain on D3 for this game as well.

Ishan Kishan (MI): Ishan Kishan has had an outstanding season for Mumbai Indians. He has been a lot more aggressive in the powerplay and has got MI off to good starts quite often. He has scored 454 runs in the competition at an average of 30 while striking at 143. Kishan has registered three fifties in the season. Get his Rario card now and you could win exciting prizes on D3.

Noor Ahmad (GT): Noor Ahmad has become a key component of the GT bowling unit this season. He forms a potent spin attack alongside Rashid. Noor has picked 14 scalps from 11 games at an economy of 7.89. The left arm wrist spinner had picked 3 for 37 against Mumbai at this venue earlier this season. Buy a Noor Ahmad Rario card and win big on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

A place in the IPL 2023 final will be on the line when the defending champions Gujarat Titans and five-time winners Mumbai Indians collide in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of this match will take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans topped the points table with 10 victories out of 14 matches but lost Qualifier 1 against CSK by 15 runs. Mumbai Indians finished fourth on the table with 16 points, with a little assistance from GT who defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI then defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to book this clash.

Titans had to face CSK at their home venue of Chepauk. Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma picked two wickets each at a decent rate but Rashid Khan and Darshan Nalkande went for runs. Chasing 173 on a pitch that favoured bowlers, GT lost wickets at regular intervals. Shubman Gill scored 42 off 38 but couldn't keep going. Rashid Khan threatened CSK with a superb 30 off 16 but he had no support.

Mumbai Indians hammered LSG at Chepauk by 81 runs. Cameron Green (41 off 23), Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20) and Nehal Wadhera (23 off 12) helped MI post 182. Marcus Stoinis (40 off 27) was standing in their way but was run out. The star of the night was Akash Madhwal, who claimed a 5 for 5 in what was one of the best spells in the league's history.