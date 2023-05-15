Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for GT vs SRH | IPL 2023 — Match 62 | D3 Guide

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in match 62 of the IPL 2023 on Monday, May 15. Here's our D3 guide for the GT vs SRH match.

Match Details

Date: 15th May 2023

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Rashid Khan (GT) [Captain]: One of the greatest T20 players ever, Rashid Khan has made a huge impact for Gujarat Titans. He has taken 23 wickets from 12 games this season at an economy of 8.04 while striking every 12.5 balls. Rashid delivered one of the greatest performances in the previous game against Mumbai Indians, picking 4 for 30 and blasting 79* off 32 balls. Pick him as the captain on D3 for this game as well.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): Heinrich Klaasen has been the best batter for SRH in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 262 runs from eight innings at an average of 44 while striking at 181. Klaasen was superb in the most recent outing against Lucknow Super Giants, smashing 47 off 29. Get a Heinrich Klaasen Rario card now and you could win exciting prizes on D3.

Noor Ahmad (GT): The other Afghanistan spinner, Noor Ahmad has been very impressive in the ongoing IPL season. He has played eight matches, picking 11 scalps at an economy of 7.29. The pair of Rashid and Noor has strangled opponents in the middle overs and you expect the same versus SRH, who have struggled against spin. Buy a Noor Ahmad Rario card and win big on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

The 62nd match of the IPL 2023 will have Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad going head to head at Ahmedabad on Monday. The two franchises are in contrasting situations, making this an intriguing clash.

Hardik Pandya's Titans are leading the points table with eight victories from 12 games. One more win will secure their playoff qualification and the top two finish. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have only eight points from 11 matches with a net run-rate of -0.471. They must win the remaining three games by heavy margin to have a chance.

GT suffered a 27-run loss in the previous game at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Rashid Khan was the only one standing up, picking 4 for 30 in his four overs amidst a carnage by Suryakumar Yadav who smashed 103* off 49. Chasing 219, GT lost half the side for 55 and were 103/8. Rashid blasted an incredible 79 not-out in just 32 balls to limit the NRR damage.

SRH lost their previous fixture against Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets. Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 29) and Abdul Samad (37 off 25) helped SRH reach 182/6. They were in a strong position with the equation reading 69 in five overs. But handing the ball to Abhishek Sharma backfired as he was hit for five sixes in the over and LSG chased down the target with four balls to spare.