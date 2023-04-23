Which Player Cards you should pick for KKR vs CSK | IPL 2023 — Match 33 | D3 Guide

Date: 23rd April 2023

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

Devon Conway (CSK) [Captain]: The Kiwi batter has been in glorious form in the ongoing IPL 2023. Conway is coming off three back to back fifties. He has scored 258 runs from six innings at an average of 51 and strike rate of 144. The left hand batter was excellent against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, scoring an unbeaten u77 off 57. He remains our best captaincy option for this contest.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR): Kolkata Knight Riders had retained Venkatesh Iyer ahead of the 2022 auction and he is finally starting to deliver on the promise. He has scored 234 runs in the season at a strike rate of 168 while averaging 39. Venky struck a superb 83 off 40 against Gujarat Titans and smashed 104 off 51 versus Mumbai Indians. Buy a Venkatesh Iyer Rario player card and earn big bucks on D3.