Which Player Cards you should pick for KKR vs CSK | IPL 2023 — Match 33 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 23rd April 2023
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Devon Conway (CSK) [Captain]: The Kiwi batter has been in glorious form in the ongoing IPL 2023. Conway is coming off three back to back fifties. He has scored 258 runs from six innings at an average of 51 and strike rate of 144. The left hand batter was excellent against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, scoring an unbeaten u77 off 57. He remains our best captaincy option for this contest.
-
Venkatesh Iyer (KKR): Kolkata Knight Riders had retained Venkatesh Iyer ahead of the 2022 auction and he is finally starting to deliver on the promise. He has scored 234 runs in the season at a strike rate of 168 while averaging 39. Venky struck a superb 83 off 40 against Gujarat Titans and smashed 104 off 51 versus Mumbai Indians. Buy a Venkatesh Iyer Rario player card and earn big bucks on D3.
-
Matheesha Pathirana (CSK): The Sri Lankan fast bowler, resembling Lasith Malinga's action, has impressed his CSK captain MS Dhoni. He has the pace, good yorkers and a slower ball to trouble the batters. Pathirana picked 1 for 22 off his four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bowling in death overs, he has higher chances of getting wickets. Get a Pathirana Rario card and you could win great rewards.
Marketplace Watch
-
Venkatesh Iyer (Batter) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $74
-
Matheesha Pathirana (Bowler) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $7
Probable Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana