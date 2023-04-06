Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for KKR vs RCB | IPL 2023 — Match 9 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 6th April 2023
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Faf du Plessis (RCB) [Captain]: The Protea batter has been in terrific form and has upped his intent significantly in the last 10 months. His improvement was on full display in RCB's first game of the season, where he blasted 73 runs in 43 balls versus Mumbai Indians. Du Plessis remains a key player for RCB at the top of the order. He will be our captain for this contest.
-
Andre Russell (KKR): The most valuable player of the Knight Riders, Andre Russell did not bowl in the first game but smashed 35 off 19 balls. Russell's T20 numbers speak for themselves, with over 7000 runs at an average of 27 and strike rate of 168. Russell has an outstanding record versus RCB, averaging 44 at 208 strike rate. Buy his Rario player cards and earn big bucks.
-
Mohammed Siraj (RCB): One of India's best fast bowlers, Mohammed Siraj was superb against Mumbai Indians, conceding 21 in four overs and picking a wicket. He will be a key bowler for the Royal Challengers, who have already lost a couple of their pacers to injuries. Get his Rario cards and you could win big.
Marketplace Watch
-
Andre Russell (All-rounder) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $65
-
Mohammed Siraj (Bowler) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $264
Probable Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep