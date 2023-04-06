Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for KKR vs RCB | IPL 2023 — Match 9 | D3 Guide

Date: 6th April 2023

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Faf du Plessis (RCB) [Captain]: The Protea batter has been in terrific form and has upped his intent significantly in the last 10 months. His improvement was on full display in RCB's first game of the season, where he blasted 73 runs in 43 balls versus Mumbai Indians. Du Plessis remains a key player for RCB at the top of the order. He will be our captain for this contest.

Andre Russell (KKR): The most valuable player of the Knight Riders, Andre Russell did not bowl in the first game but smashed 35 off 19 balls. Russell's T20 numbers speak for themselves, with over 7000 runs at an average of 27 and strike rate of 168. Russell has an outstanding record versus RCB, averaging 44 at 208 strike rate. Buy his Rario player cards and earn big bucks.