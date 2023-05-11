Which Player Cards you should pick for KKR vs RR | IPL 2023 — Match 56 | D3 Guide

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 56 of IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 11. Here's our D3 guide for the KKR vs RR match.

Match Details

Date: 11th May 2023

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

Dependable Trio for D3

Nitish Rana (KKR): Kolkata Knight Riders captain has led the side remarkably well and has been a key batter for them in the middle order. Rana has scored 326 runs in the season at an average of nearly 30 while striking at a superb strike rate of 147. He has registered two fifties in the tournament, including 51 off 38 in the previous game. Buy a Nitish Rana Rario card and you could win big bucks on D3.

Andre Russell (KKR) [Captain]: KKR's most valuable asset Andre Russell has played some important cameos despite not being at his best. He has scored 208 runs from 11 matches at an average of 23 and strike rate of 154. He has also picked seven scalps in the season with best figures of 3 for 22. Russell struck 42 in 23 balls against Punjab Kings to help his side win. You can back him as the captain for this contest on D3.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal has been magnificent for Rajasthan Royals at the top of the order. He has been very aggressive from the get go, giving the team rapid starts time and again. The left hand batter has amassed 477 runs in the competition, averaging 43 at a strike rate of 161. Jaiswal has smashed three fifties and a hundred in the season. Get a Jaiswal Rario card and you could win big rewards.

Marketplace Watch

Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are set to collide in match no. 56 of the IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Both the teams are in a pretty similar situation with a lot riding on this fixture for their playoffs chances.

Both teams have 10 points to their credit after 11 matches, having won five and lost six games each. RR are ahead on the table with a good net run-rate of 0.388 while KKR have an NRR of -0.079.

KKR defeated Punjab Kings by five wickets in their previous game at home. Varun Chakravarthy was excellent with the ball, picking 3 for 26 as they restricted PBKS to 179/7. Jason Roy (38 off 24) and Nitish Rana (51 off 38) brought them close before Andre Russell smashed 42 off 23. Rinku Singh (21* off 10) hit a four off the final delivery to clinch the game.

Rajasthan Royals have lost five of their previous six matches. Most recently they lost by four wickets in a heartbreaking manner. Jos Buttler scored 95 off 59 while Sanju Samson struck 66* off 38 to post 214/2. Yuzvendra Chahal bagged 4 for 29 to put RR in a strong position. However, they could not defend 41 off the last two overs, with a no ball from Sandeep Sharma proving costly.